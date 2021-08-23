Cancel
Military

The Latest: Attackers kill Afghan soldier at Kabul airport

By Associated Press
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 4 days ago

BERLIN - The German military says a firefight broke out at the Kabul airport's north gate early on Monday between Afghan security forces and 'œunknown attackers.'. The military said in a tweet that one Afghan security officer was killed and another three were wounded in the early morning incident. It said that U.S. and German forces then also got involved, and that there were no injuries to German soldiers.

CBS News

Watch Live: Biden speaks after U.S. troops killed in Kabul

President Biden is addressing the nation Thursday after the Pentagon confirmed 12 service members were killed and 15 injured in a "complex attack" outside Hamid Karzai International Airport. The president was in the Situation Room earlier in the day and has been receiving updates throughout the day on the situation in Kabul, according to the White House.
Reuters

Blast heard in Kabul as U.S. forces destroy munitions -Taliban

Aug 26 (Reuters) - A large explosion was heard in Kabul late on Thursday as the U.S. military destroyed ammunition, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Thursday. Two witnesses in an area some 3-4 kilometres from the airport said earlier they had heard a huge explosion, hours after an Islamic State suicide attack killed dozens of people trying to board evacuation flights.
Biden to Kabul terrorists: 'We will hunt you down'

President Biden said Thursday the U.S. will "not forgive" the terrorists who killed a dozen U.S. troops and scores of Afghan civilians in twin blasts in Kabul and deepened the worst foreign crisis of his presidency. "We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and...

