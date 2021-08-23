Tiffany & Co. Introduces The "ABOUT LOVE" Campaign Starring Beyoncé And Jay-Z

We know a lot about Jay-Z and Beyoncé's lavish lifestyle — from their penchant for Porsches (per Fabulous Life) to their collection of mansions in locations ranging from New York to Los Angeles to New Orleans (via Street Easy). Of course, Jay-Z and Beyoncé are humans like the rest of us, and that means they eat. But, what? It's hard to imagine them scarfing down Cheetos in a six-figure vehicle, or chomping on some popcorn in that house in the Hamptons which Behind the Hedges reported was worth $26 million. So what does please the palates of a couple worth, according to Forbes, over $1 billion?