Tiffany & Co. Introduces The "ABOUT LOVE" Campaign Starring Beyoncé And Jay-Z
NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2021 /CNW/ -- Tiffany & Co. announced today that powerhouse couple Beyoncé and JAY-Z will star in its latest campaign celebrating modern love. Synonymous with the world's greatest love stories since 1837, Tiffany's debut of "ABOUT LOVE" marks the latest evolution of the luxury jeweler's new creative direction. The campaign is the result of a close collaboration and a shared vision between both the Carters and Tiffany & Co.www.kpvi.com
Comments / 0