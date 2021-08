RaceWard Studios released their ‘build it and race it’ bike sim yesterday and based on the reviews I’ve read it actually seems quite good. One reviewer I trust who races MotoGP sims every morning over on Facebook is Pitlanes, and he said this morning how the career system has made him totally invested in what happens to the bike he’s built. Not only that, but his bike will likely be unique to one that most other players will have when doing the same race. He also said it’s a big step up compared to the ‘Steam Fest’ demo. He uploaded his closing thoughts from his morning stream today to YouTube.