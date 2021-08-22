The Rural We: Deborah Sims

Over the past few weeks, someone named Deborah Sims has been posting cryptic messages on a local Nextdoor site, asking if anybody has a tarantula or a funky RV, among other curious items. Being the reporters we are, we were curious to find out who was posting these items and why. It made sense when we found out Sims is a line producer on an independent film being shot in the Berkshires. Searching for props is part of the job. Originally from Charlottesville, Virginia, Sims majored in theater education at Emerson College in Boston. She worked in the northeast for a while, moved to California, and came back to this area. She now lives in South Lee. “Let’s face it,” Sims says. “The Berkshires get under your skin.”