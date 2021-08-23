Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Zack Greinke faces former team as Astros host Royals

By Field Level Media
northwestgeorgianews.com
 4 days ago

As Houston gets set to host the Kansas City Royals on Monday, there have been instances this season where the Astros' reliance on a three-man bench has limited the options of manager Dusty Baker. In the finale of a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners Sunday, Baker used pitcher Lance...

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dusty Baker
Person
Carlos Correa
Person
Mike Matheny
Person
Zack Greinke
Person
Brian Gorman
Person
Lance Mccullers
Person
Michael Brantley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astros#The Kansas City Royals#The Seattle Mariners#Era#The Chicago Cubs#The White Sox#Field Level Media
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
MLBYardbarker

Royals fall to the Astros in extras 6-5

The bullpen just wasn’t able to shut things down. After being shutout in Game 2 on Tuesday night, the Royals were victim of a walk-off and fell to the Houston Astros in extra innings. With the loss, Kansas City finishes with a 4-3 record against the Astros in 2021. Following back-to-back quality starts from Daniel Lynch and Brady Singer, Mike Minor climbed the bump looking to continue the trend of solid pitching. Through the first two innings, the veteran lefty held the Houston lineup scoreless. However, in the bottom of the third, former Royal Martín Maldonado pummeled a 3-1 fastball into the Crawford Boxes in left field. Trailing by one, Kansas City wasted no time tying things up. Salvador Perez, who already had a home run in the series, blasted a solo shot to left field to make it a 1-1 game. Minor was bitten by the long ball, again, in the bottom of the fourth. Houston re-took the lead in the frame on another solo shot — this time off the bat of Yordan Álvarez. The Astros added some.
MLBThe Crawfish Boxes

Brilliant Greinke, Tucker’s grand slam propel Astros 4-1 over Angels

It was Zack Greinke’s night. All he needed was a little bit of run support to steal the show at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. Zack was backed up by Kyle Tucker’s first career grand slam and the veteran righty delivered a great performance on the mound. The Astros topped the Angels 4-1.
MLBRoyals Review

Game 117 Thread: Astros vs. Royals

Ok, so, here’s the thing: the 2021 Royals season is effectively over. It looks like Adalberto Mondesi isn’t coming back. Bobby Witt Jr. and the cabal of young hitters in Triple-A probably won’t get called up this year due to a combination of the changes to the September roster expansion rules (28 vs the 40 in years past) as well as a looming 40-man roster crunch and a looming collective bargaining agreement fight.
MLBhoustonmirror.com

Royals eke out win over Astros

Salvador Perez's two-out, two-run single in the eighth inning lifted the host Kansas City Royals past the Houston Astros 7-6 in the opener of a four-game series. Scott Barlow (5-3) earned the win despite giving up a run in 1 2/3 innings. Yimi Garcia (3-8) took the loss. Whit Merrifield...
MLBexpressnews.com

Astros get edged by Royals in slugfest

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Here at last, on this clear-skied Midwestern night, was the offense the Astros had searched for the last couple weeks. Jose Altuve emerged from his miniature slump. Carlos Correa, Aledmys Díaz and Jason Castro homered. Michael Brantley and Yordan Alvarez delivered timely hits. And yet the...
MLBFiveThirtyEight

Boo The Astros All You Want, But Cheer For Zack Greinke

To say the Houston Astros are disliked would be an understatement. “Loathed” seems closer to the mark. Nearly two years after Houston’s cheating scandal shook the sport, most baseball fans still aren’t over it — particularly since their ability to yell at the team in person was put on hold by COVID-19 last year. While the Astros’ success this season has complicated the narrative around the whole affair, the franchise carries a stigma that isn’t going away anytime soon.
MLBexpressnews.com

Astros insider: Zack Greinke spins another 'awesome' outing

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Jack Mayfield sent a one-out ground ball to shallow right-center field and raced safely to first base. Unflummoxed, Zack Greinke calmly returned to his starting position on the mound. Three pitches later, Greinke had retired both Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani and the team's batting average leader David...
MLBexpressnews.com

On deck: Astros at Kansas City Royals

Pitchers: Monday, RHP Jake Odorizzi (5-6, 4.59) vs. RHP Carlos Hernandez (3-1, 4.11); Tuesday, LHP Framber Valdez (8-3, 3.09) vs. LHP Daniel Lynch (2-3, 5.97); Wednesday, RHP Zack Greinke (11-3, 3.51) vs. RHP Brady Singer (3-8, 5.42); Thursday, RHP Luis Garcia (9-6, 3.30) vs. LHP Mike Minor (8-11, 5.35). Astros...
MLBallfans.co

Astros’ miscues prove costly in another loss to Royals

More mistakes and bad luck followed. Martín Maldonado’s attempt to throw Benintendi out at second base was botched when umpires determined Framber Valdez’s pitch had hit the batter, giving the Royals two runners with one out. Both scored on Hanser Alberto’s two-out double, breaking open a tie game in the sixth inning.
MLBksal.com

Salvy, Dozier clutch as Royals edge Astros

KANSAS CITY — With two runners on and two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning, the Royals needed a run to break through a tie game. Who better to step to the plate than Salvador Perez?. The Royals’ catcher delivered an opposite-field single to score Whit Merrifield and...
MLBMagic 106.5

Astros Lose To Royals 3-1

Daniel Lynch allowed one run over seven crisp innings, seldom-used Hanser Alberto gave the Royals the lead with a two-run double in the sixth, and Kansas City held on to beat the Houston Astros 3-1 on Tuesday night. Josh Staumont took over for Lynch and pitched a perfect eighth, and...
MLBnumberfire.com

Ryan O'Hearn hitting seventh for Royals against Astros

Kansas City Royals first baseman Ryan O'Hearn is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against right-hander Zack Greinke and the Houston Astros. O'Hearn is batting seventh and playing first base after being held out of the previous lineup. Carlos Santana is shifting to designated hitter in place of an idle Hanser Alberto and batting cleanup.
MLBhoustonmirror.com

Astros avoid sweep, beat Royals in 10 innings

Aledmys Diaz went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs, including the game-winning RBI in the 10th inning, as the Houston Astros defeated the Kansas City Royals 6-3 Thursday afternoon in the finale of a four-game series. The Astros avoided the four-game sweep after allowing three come-from-behind wins by the...
MLBexpressnews.com

Yordan Alvarez returns to Astros' lineup against Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez returned to the lineup Wednesday after an illness kept him out of Tuesday’s 3-1 loss to the Royals. Alvarez was 1-for-3 with an RBI when he exited Monday’s series opener, a 7-6 Royals win, in the eighth inning with an upset stomach, according to Astros manager Dusty Baker. He did not play or take batting practice Tuesday, quarantining himself from the rest of the team to avoid spreading his illness. The Astros offense struggled without him, producing just four hits and one run in Tuesday’s loss.
MLBPosted by
Hays Post

⚾ Royals unable to complete sweep, fall to Astros

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Aledmys Díaz singled in the go-ahead run in the 10th inning and the Houston Astros beat the Kansas City Royals 6-3 on Thursday, avoiding a four-game sweep. Díaz finished 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for the AL West leaders. With the bases loaded...
MLBRoyals Review

Just like old times, Greinke tosses gem but loses anyway as Royals win 7-1

It’s August. The Kansas City Royals are once again assured of a losing season, playing a game against the Houston Astros that means more to them than it does to the Royals. And Zack Greinke is out here straight-up dealing. The legendary Royal was extremely sharp, only allowing two runs over the course of an efficient six innings where he walked only one. Of course, Greinke ended up with the loss, as he wasn’t quite sharp enough; his bullpen also let a manageable one-run deficit balloon to a three-run deficit after the star left the game.

Comments / 0

Community Policy