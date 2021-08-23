Zack Greinke faces former team as Astros host Royals

The bullpen just wasn’t able to shut things down. After being shutout in Game 2 on Tuesday night, the Royals were victim of a walk-off and fell to the Houston Astros in extra innings. With the loss, Kansas City finishes with a 4-3 record against the Astros in 2021. Following back-to-back quality starts from Daniel Lynch and Brady Singer, Mike Minor climbed the bump looking to continue the trend of solid pitching. Through the first two innings, the veteran lefty held the Houston lineup scoreless. However, in the bottom of the third, former Royal Martín Maldonado pummeled a 3-1 fastball into the Crawford Boxes in left field. Trailing by one, Kansas City wasted no time tying things up. Salvador Perez, who already had a home run in the series, blasted a solo shot to left field to make it a 1-1 game. Minor was bitten by the long ball, again, in the bottom of the fourth. Houston re-took the lead in the frame on another solo shot — this time off the bat of Yordan Álvarez. The Astros added some.