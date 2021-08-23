Modern pentathlon: Meet the septuagenarian coach inspiring Britain's gold rush

Of all the coaches at the Tokyo Olympics, who would have predicted that the most intense scrutiny would fall upon a person responsible for only a fifth of one event?. After the now-infamous meltdown of Annika Schleu, as she tensely and tearfully tried to get an ounce of cooperation out of Saint Boy in the showjumping round of the modern pentathlon, her riding coach, Kim Raisner, was thrown out for telling her to hit the horse harder and “punching” it.