Disclaimer - This product is being reviewed on the PlayStation 5. On paper Hunter's Arena: Legends is an extremely cool idea. It's a mash-up of the battle royale genre and the MOBA style, that pits players against hoards of enemies, powerful world bosses, and other players wandering the map. This creates the emphasis that you as a player need to farm and grind so that before the map shrinks you into an enemy player or team you make sure your gear is enough to see you through. While the game wasn't topping my list of things to play, it wasn't to say I wasn't interested in diving into it.