The most awaited event of the Call of Duty League season is finally here, with eight esports teams taking each other on for the $2.5 million CDL Championship 2021 prize pool. After last year’s online format, LAN is finally coming back to Los Angeles. The seeding, based on the regular-season standings, created three different outcomes. The top two seeds directly start in Round 2 while the two last begin in the Loser Bracket. The remaining four teams go through the usual first round. The whole tournament will be streamed on the official Call of Duty League YouTube channel.