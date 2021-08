Thousands of people may have self-isolated unnecessarily after an error with the NHS app, a government source has revealed.Speaking to the Guardian, a Whitehall whistleblower said users had been pinged after having close contact with an infected person five days prior to them displaying symptoms. However, Public Health England and the track-and-trace service define close contact as happening two days before the first signs of infection. Health secretary Sajid Javid has promised to fix the issue, weeks after the issue was flagged to his predecessor Matt Hancock. In response, the shadow health minister Justin Madder called the situation...