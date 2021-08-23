Cancel
Qantas Launches ‘Mega Prize’ Raffle With Free Flights and Hotel Stays For Fully Vaccinated Frequent Flyers

Qantas has launched one of its biggest ever giveaways with a ‘mega prize’ raffle to encourage frequent flyers to get vaccinated. The Australian flag carrier first mooted a flight giveaway campaign to boost Australia’s sluggish vaccine rollout back in May but had to delay the raffle until vaccine supply constraints were dealt with by the federal government.

