Gold Price Forecast: Break above $1800 to add credence to the constructive XAU/USD set-up

By FXStreet Insights Team
FXStreet.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGold is hovering around $1,785. A move above the $1800 level would see the yellow metal gaining bullish traction ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium, FXStreet’s Haresh Menghani briefs. Prospects for a further near-term appreciating move. “Investors might also refrain from placing any aggressive...

