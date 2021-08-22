Top 6 Best Weapons to Use in Season 10 of Apex Legends

In online competitive games, weapon balancing means that the state of the best weapons to use is constantly evolving. Apex Legends Season 10: Emergence is no different to previous seasons and brings with it various balancing changes. Though, Apex Legends, to its credit, does a great job at making just about every gun feel strong in the right hands. There’s not exactly an outlier for the best weapon(s) but there are a few standout options. Full disclaimer, this tier list only considers weapons readily available to loot and not weapons only available in a care package i.e. the Kraber. Taking TTK data into account, as well as how the weapons actually feel when used in-game, GamingNexus presents the top 6 weapons to use in Season 10 of Apex Legends.