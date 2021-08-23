Sainsbury shares jump on report it’ll next attract private-equity bid
Shares of U.K. supermarket chain J Sainsbury jumped 9% on Monday, amid reports it will be next in line for a private-equity bid after Wm Morrison Supermarkets.www.marketwatch.com
