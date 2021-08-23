Sainsbury shares jump on report it’ll next attract private-equity bid

The latest take-home grocery figures from Kantar show sales fell by 4.0% year-on-year during the 12 weeks to 8 August as consumers continued to return to pre-pandemic shopping habits, making smaller but more frequent trips to the stores. However, in the last month, sales declined more slowly by 0.5% and the data shows that Covid is still having an impact on people’s spending as grocery sales remain 9.9% higher in the latest 12 weeks than in 2019.