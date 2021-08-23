Cancel
UK's Johnson to Push Biden for Afghan Deadline Extension

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) -British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will urge U.S. President Joe Biden this week to extend the evacuation deadline from Afghanistan, but even if one is agreed, the West will also need the approval of the Taliban, a defence minister said. Johnson will host a virtual meeting of leaders...

MilitaryTelegraph

Joe Biden orders US military to prepare strikes against Kabul bomb attackers

President Joe Biden has vowed to “hunt down” the terror cell responsible for killing 13 American service members and dozens of Afghan civilians outside Kabul airport. In an address to the nation on Thursday night, Mr Biden said that Isis-K would be made to pay for their bomb attack and that the US would “respond with force and precision at our time, at a place we choose, in a moment of our choosing.”
POTUSBBC

Afghanistan: 'The sooner we finish, the better,' says Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden says the US is "on pace" to meet a 31 August deadline for evacuations, despite previous calls from allies for an extension. "The sooner we finish the better," he said. Some American troops have already been withdrawn, US media report - although evacuations are not affected.
WorldThe Independent

The tragedy unfolding in Afghanistan shows the futility of Nato

As leaders of the G7 prepared for their “virtual” summit this week, Boris Johnson made a very public plea for the US to extend its presence in Afghanistan beyond the agreed 31 August deadline. This always seemed very unwise. There were simply too many reasons why an extension, however modest, was not going to happen.
Worldpbs.org

UK’s Boris Johnson calls Kabul attack ‘barbaric’

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson offered condolences to the U.S. and Afghanistan after Thursday’s “barbaric” bomb attack outside the Kabul airport. He said the United Kingdom’s evacuation operation in Afghanistan will continue, though it is “now coming towards the end.”
WorldPosted by
The Independent

‘Overwhelming majority’ of evacuees now out of Afghanistan, says Boris Johnson

The “overwhelming majority” of people eligible for evacuation by the RAF from Kabul airport – around 15,000 people – have now left Afghanistan, Boris Johnson has said.Mr Johnson said that there was now little time left before the UK’s 1,000-strong military presence at the airport itself needs to withdraw, but said that they would do “everything we can to get everybody else”in the time remaining.The prime minister was speaking against the backdrop of an increasingly chaotic situation in Kabul, with UK government ministers warning of the danger of “imminent” terror attacks by groups such as the Islamic State off-shoot...
WorldThe Guardian

Monday briefing: Johnson to push for US troops to stay in Kabul past deadline

Morning, I’m Virginia Harrison and here are today’s top stories:. Joe Biden has insisted the evacuations of thousands of Americans and Afghan allies would have been “hard and painful” no matter when they started, in the latest effort by the US president to combat fierce criticism over his withdrawal from the country. His comments come a day before a G7 leaders summit, where Boris Johnson is expected to personally lobby Biden, pleading with him to keep American troops at Kabul airport beyond the end of August. The situation is putting a new strain on UK-US relations. The news came as Taliban forces sought to assert their authority, blaming the US for the “anarchy” at the airport and insisting they were the only ones capable of restoring order. A desperate situation continued on the ground in Kabul, just over a week since the Taliban took control of the country. At least 20 people have died so far in the chaotic scenes both on the tarmac and outside the airport. Tens of thousands have left via military flights and many more still seek to flee a return to Taliban rule – prompting the Pentagon to order six US airlines to help move evacuees outside Afghanistan.
WorldTelegraph

Boris Johnson will push Joe Biden to delay US withdrawal from Afghanistan

Boris Johnson will on Tuesday personally ask Joe Biden for a delay to the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan. The Prime Minister will put the US president on the spot in front of world leaders at an emergency G7 meeting, after attempts by both Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace to ask the same of their US counterparts fell on deaf ears.
MilitaryPosted by
The Independent

US troops among dead in Kabul airport explosion, Boris Johnson says

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed the deaths of multiple US service members as a result of an attack on the Kabul airport in Afghanistan where evacuations from the country are ongoing.Mr Johnson told reporters on Thursday that he “can confirm that there’s been a barbaric terrorist attack” in Kabul, adding that “members of the US military have, very sadly, lost their lives”.His statement confirmed news regarding which the Pentagon and White House have remained almost silent all morning; multiple requests for Pentagon officials to confirm that US service members were killed were rebuffed by officials at the Department of...
Presidential ElectionThe Independent

Inside Politics: Boris Johnson to plead with Joe Biden for more time in Afghanistan

Donald Trump is back and rewriting history – raging against “total surrender” in Afghanistan. “This would have never happened if I was president!” he told a rally in Alabama. Boris Johnson is said to have told aides “only half-jokingly” that it would’ve been better if Trump had won (a claim denied by No 10). Whatever he think of Joe Biden, the PM is ready to plead with the president to push the evacuation past the end of the month.
Worldnewsbrig.com

Tony Blair slams Joe Biden’s ‘imbecilic’ retreat from Afghanistan

Tony Blair has launched a furious attack on Joe Biden’s “imbecilic” withdrawal from Afghanistan, as the airport at the centre of evacuation efforts was forced to shut on Saturday amid horrific scenes. In an extraordinary attack, the former prime minister, who took Britain into Afghanistan in 2001, said the “deep...

