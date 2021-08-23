Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Foreign Policy

Afghanistan: ‘Far from certain’ Taliban will allow West to extend evacuation deadline, minister says

By Adam Forrest
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WtEPl_0bZxVveG00

Boris Johnson is expected to use a G7 meeting to push for US president Joe Biden to extend the Kabul evacuation deadline beyond 31 August.

But a UK defence minister had admitted the Taliban may not allow evacuation effort to continue beyond the end of the month.

“We have been having these conversations with the Americans,” armed forces minister James Heappey said on Monday. “This isn’t just a decision that gets taken in Washington – the Taliban gets a vote on this as well.”

The minister told Sky News: “I think it’s far from certain that the Taliban are going to be willing to allow the international community to extend beyond the end of the month.”

Acknowledging that the Taliban had been an “effective partner” in the evacuations so far, Mr Heappey urged the militants to show “they want to be a part of the international system” by allowing the flights to continue.

The armed forces minister also admitted there is a “hard reality” that the UK will not be able to evacuate all the refugees it hopes to from Kabul airport.

“We will get out as many as we possibly can but we have been clear throughout that there is a hard reality that we won’t be able to get out everybody that we want to,” he said – adding that the flights were “not the only route to the UK”.

Foreign secretary Dominic Raab and defence Secretary Ben Wallace held talks with their Washington counterparts over the weekend to press home the desire for US troops to remain in Afghanistan beyond August in order to continue to secure the airport for flights.

The prime minister is due to use an emergency G7 summit on Tuesday to personally lobby Mr Biden on the issue. In a tweet, he said it was “vital that the international community works together to ensure safe evacuations”.

Foreign Office minister James Cleverly told BBC that the government would continue to try to convince the White House to extend the exit deadline. “Obviously the more time that we’ve got, the more people we can evacuate and that’s what we’re pushing for,” said Mr Cleverly.

But the US president signalled on Sunday that he did not want US armed forces to stay in the country beyond August. “Our hope is that we don’t have to extend but there are discussions going on about how far we are.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has written to Mr Johnson calling for more details on how the UK is planning the next stages of the rescue mission.

Sir Keir asked whether Mr Johnson had “spoken personally” to Mr Biden – and whether the UK was working on a contingency plan with Nato allies to “hold Kabul airport without US troops”.

Government officials said there is “no fixed date” on when the UK will withdraw but it is feared that without US boots on the ground, the remaining allied forces would be unable to secure Hamid Karzai International Airport.

The armed forces minister said on Monday that the airlift from Kabul airport is “underpinned” by US forces and it could not happen without them.

“It is certainly the case that the mission in Kabul this week is fundamentally underpinned by a US presence,” Mr Heappey told Sky News. “So, there is a hard reality that there would be no international airlift without the way that the US are underpinning it.”

The minister also said there is “every reason” the Taliban should be proscribed as a terrorist organisation. “I think that there is every reason to think that they should be,” he told Times Radio. “But by the same token they are a group of people with whom we are very much needing to work with right now.”

The Ministry of Defence confirmed that 5,725 people have been repatriated since rescue efforts began on August 13, with 3,100 of them Afghan individuals and their families.

On Sunday, 1,721 people were airlifted from Kabul by the Royal Air Force across eight flights.

Brigadier Dan Blanchford, the most senior UK military officer on the ground in Kabul, said British troops had “witnessed some harrowing scenes”, with at least seven Afghan civilians confirmed to have died outside the airfield gates amid chaotic crowds.

It has been reported that as many as 20 people have been killed in the past week while trying to get into the departure point.

Brigadier Blanchford, Commander Joint Forces Operations, said UK armed forces were “redoubling” their efforts to “speed up the process” of helping people make their exit – with the Times reporting that the RAF hopes to fly out as many as 2,000 people per day.

The newspaper also said the military will be extending the deadline for the last RAF evacuation, pushing it back from Tuesday to Friday or Saturday, with the evacuation programme expanded from 6,000 people eligible to come to Britain to more than 12,000.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

223K+
Followers
103K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dominic Raab
Person
Ben Wallace
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Us Armed Forces#Nato#Britain#Americans#Sky News#Foreign Office#The White House#Labour#Times Radio#The Ministry Of Defence#The Royal Air Force#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
BBC
Related
PoliticsBirmingham Star

Trudeau says Canada to keep military in Afghanistan

Ottawa [Canada], August 25 (ANI/Xinhua): Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Tuesday that Canada is to keep its military personnel in Afghanistan despite US President Joe Biden's commitment for the August 31 American military deadline in the country. "Our commitment to Afghanistan doesn't end when this current phase, this...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Afghanistan: Terrorist attack at Kabul airport could come within ‘hours’, says UK minister

The UK and the US have issued a warning to any remaining citizens in Afghanistan to stay away from Kabul airport due to an “ongoing and high threat of terrorist attack”.A possible terror attack at the airport could come within “hours”, Britain’s armed forces minister James Heappey warned on Thursday morning – calling the threat “credible and imminent”.The defence minister described the terror threat to people outside Kabul airport as “lethal” amid concerns over an attack by an affiliate of the so-called Islamic State in Afghanistan, Isis-K.Follow Afghanistan news LIVE: Latest updates as suspected suicide bombing outside Kabul airport“I can’t stress...
Foreign PolicyNPR

Here's What A Taliban-Controlled Afghanistan May Mean For China

BEIJING — America's two-decade presence in Afghanistan was always a mixed bag for neighboring China. "On the one hand, [China] didn't love the fact that there [were] American military bases literally on their border in Afghanistan," says Raffaello Pantucci, a fellow with the Royal United Services Institute, a security think tank in the United Kingdom. "On the other hand, you know, they thought, well, at least someone is dealing with the issues there. And we don't have to."
U.S. PoliticsPOLITICO

What leaked cables say about the Afghanistan evacuation effort

Welcome to National Security Daily, your guide to the global events roiling Washington and keeping the administration up at night. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Quint. NatSec Daily has received multiple leaked State Department cables providing the clearest, behind-the-scenes picture of the situation in Kabul...
U.S. PoliticsBirmingham Star

Taliban says US should leave Afghanistan by August 31

Kabul [Afghanistan] August (ANI): Even as US President Joe Biden hinted at extending the Afghanistan evacuation mission, the Taliban on Tuesday gave an ultimatum stating that American forces should exit the country by August 31, local media reported. "The US should leave the country by August 31st," Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

If British troops can’t stay in Afghanistan without the US, we should be asking why

There is still much debate about whether the US will pull out all its people from Kabul airport by 31 August, or extend that deadline by a week or so. But it is clear from all the statements from Downing Street (and elsewhere in Whitehall) that if Joe Biden does give the nod to US troops to pull out, then the British army will also leave – even though that would mean abandoning people.

Comments / 0

Community Policy