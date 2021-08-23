Asia Pacific sovereign ratings can withstand Covid-19 waves

To the Editor—The rise in COVID-19 cases in India has become an important lesson to the global community1. Because certain parts of the world have been left vulnerable to COVID-19, a humanitarian crisis at an unprecedented scale has emerged and spread to the rest of the world. The SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant (B.1.617.2) that evolved from the outbreak in India has set back the success of COVID-19 control measures in several developed countries2. Southeast Asia and its population of more than 655 million people could be the next hotspot due to geographical and socioeconomic factors, such as ongoing political unrest and the emergence of new variants.