State Associations Urge FCC To Rethink Annual Fee Hike Proposal.
A decision on whether to approve a proposed annual regulatory fee hike for radio stations could come any day at the Federal Communications Commission. That’s because the annual fee is due by the end of September each year. But several state broadcast associations are not yet ready to wave the white flag, and last week they met with FCC representatives urging them to reject the proposal, arguing it would be especially hard on small market stations.www.insideradio.com
