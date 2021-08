Malaysia's embattled leader will offer his resignation to the king Monday, a minister said, potentially spelling an end to his 17-month-old government and plunging the country into fresh turmoil. "We did try to convince him to stay on, but he said: 'We do not have the number of MPs.'" Muhyiddin told the meeting it would be up to the king -- who has publicly criticised his government -- to accept his resignation or not, the minister added.