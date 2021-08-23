Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Spotify Pulls Shows Off Other Apps, Says Streaming Is Better For Podcasters Than Downloads.

insideradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat do The Joe Rogan Experience, Call Her Daddy and Armchair Expert have in common? They are all exclusive to Spotify, which has also begun making other shows available only on its app. For an industry built on RSS and openness, the move toward exclusivity has had a cool reception among some podcasters and caused some frustration from listeners who can’t find their favorite shows. Now Spotify is defending the move.

www.insideradio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Rogan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downloads#Podcasters#Podcasting#Rss#Serial Killers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Podcast
Related
StocksVariety

How Spotify Stock Lost Its Mojo

When Spotify announced Wednesday its exclusive deal with World Wrestling Entertainment to develop new original audio content, it was just one of many exclusive content deals the platform has signed with top talent over the past year or so. However, after surging 110% last year, shares of the streaming audio...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Motley Fool

YouTube Now Has Two Million Paid Content Creators

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day. What do Jenna Marbles, JuegaGerman, RezendeEvil, and Mr. Beast have in common? For one, you've probably never heard of them. Additionally, they're all YouTube millionaires.
Behind Viral VideosPhandroid

How to cancel your YouTube TV subscription

For decades, the TV was the primary way we got our video entertainment from. Whether you’re tuned into local TV networks or if it’s hooked up to your VHS player or DVD drive. This is why even today, TVs are still popular gadgets because they’ve also gotten a lot smarter, where they can now stream content from the internet, play games, and more.
MusicTelegraph

Streaming slowdown strikes the wrong note for Spotify

Daniel Ek wanted to turn up the hype around Spotify. To cap off its Stream On event in February, the platform’s softly spoken boss entertained viewers with a live feed of Justin Bieber performing his single Lonely. But the hit-maker’s CGI-soaked encore did more than just burnish Spotify’s reputation as...
Cell Phoneslifewire.com

Spotify's Wear OS Update to Support Offline Listening and Downloading

Spotify is releasing an updated Wear OS app in the coming weeks, which will support offline playback on Google smartwatches running Wear OS 2.0 and up. The announcement was made on Spotify’s official blog, and detailed what users can expect with the new feature and instructions on how to utilize offline playback.
Cell Phonesmarketresearchtelecast.com

How to activate loop repetition in the YouTube app on mobile

One of the uses that is usually made of YouTube is as music streaming platform, because whether legally or illegally, there are millions of songs, albums, OSTs, fan-remixes, etc. And sometimes, for both a song and a video, we like to do the same thing that Spotify and any decent music player can do: put a track in constant loop playback.
EntertainmentApple Insider

Billie Eilish and Apple Music team up on Spatial Audio short film

A short film made by Apple Music promotes its new Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos feature using Billie Eilish's new album, "Happier Than Ever." The 90 second short film is among a group of short interview clips promoting the album. Apple's marketing push for Spatial Audio in Apple Music has seen many short ads and featured playlists on the service.
TV & Videosdexerto.com

Streamers call for Twitch to stop taking 50% cut of subscriptions

Multiple Twitch streamers have called for an end of the platform taking half of subscription revenue, and are urging the Amazon-owned platform to alter the split. While YouTube typically takes 30% of a streamer’s subscription revenue and Facebook is currently not taking anything at all, Twitch takes 50% of subs. While some streamer’s can negotiate a more favorable split, the majority of affiliates and partners will retain only half of the typical $4.99 subscription.
Internet9to5Mac

Report details podcaster complaints surrounding new Apple Podcasts Subscriptions platform

Since Apple revamped its Podcasts app, podcasters have been complaining about bugs related to subscription-based episodes. According to a report from The Verge, “podcasters say the platform has failed them in various ways.” They say Apple Podcasts Connect, for example, “has a confusing interface that often leads to user error scenarios “that have them pinging Apple at all hours of the day in a panic.”
Posted by
Diana

Twitch Streamer Made $16,000 in 7 Hours by Sleeping

Imagine making $16,000 in just 7 hours, without doing something too crazy or inappropriate. What would you do with the money?. Twitch is one of the most popular streaming platforms. More than 15 million users use Twitch every day.
WWEPosted by
Variety

Spotify and WWE Ink Exclusive Podcast Deal, The Ringer to Develop New Slate of Wrestling Shows

Spotify will be the exclusive home for WWE podcasts under a new pact — including a new original audio content developed by WWE and Spotify’s The Ringer division. The Ringer, the digital media and podcast company founded by ex-ESPN exec Bill Simmons that Spotify bought in 2020, plans to launch an exclusive audio network as part of a multi-year audio content partnership with WWE. In addition, existing WWE audio programming will become available exclusively on Spotify starting later in 2021. As part of the pact, The Ringer’s current feed for “The Masked Man Show” hosted by David Shoemaker and Kaz will be...
Musicthesource.com

Drake Sets Highest Spotify Record in History of Streaming

Drake is sitting at the top of all artist for Spotify streaming records. Drake is the first artist on Spotify to have 150 songs with over 100 million streams each. You can’t say the Canadian rhymer is over rated when he is making history as one of the most successful artist in the streaming era.
Behind Viral Videosprweek.com

YouTube launches ‘Shorts’ campaign to compete with TikTok

YouTube is out with a campaign for Shorts, its TikTok clone, in a sign that the burgeoning social media platform is shaping up into real competition. The campaign follows the recent launch of YouTube’s $100 million Shorts fund, which aims to help creators monetize Shorts and attract more people to use the feature.
TV Shows9to5Mac

HBO Max follows Apple TV+ strategy, offers free episodes of its best TV shows for non-subscribers

More than one year since HBO launched HBO Max, it’s now following an Apple TV+ strategy. The streaming service will start to offer free episodes of its best TV shows for non-subscribers. According to a blog post by WarnerMedia, starting now, “potential new subscribers in the US” are offered “the opportunity to watch select episodes of some of the platform’s most popular programming in-app before they sign up.”
WWEmediapost.com

Spotify In Podcast Tag Team With World Wrestling Entertainment

Wrestling fans should brace themselves. The Ringer, a digital studio/site acquired by Spotify last year, has formed an audio partnership with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). The new tag team will collaborate on new WWE content, and existing material will now be exclusive to Spotify. For starters, "The Masked Man Show...
Video GamesFast Company

The video-gaming network that’ll have you yelling, ‘I want my VENN TV’

Ben Kusin, a former marketer at Electronic Arts, and esports executive Ariel Horn created an MTV-like entertainment destination for gamers last August, replete with a Total Request Live-like show, signing a lease in a high-profile building (the World Trade Center), and planning for fans to “come face-to-face with creators,” says Kusin, who is both a cofounder and co-CEO with Horn.

Comments / 0

Community Policy