Spotify Pulls Shows Off Other Apps, Says Streaming Is Better For Podcasters Than Downloads.
What do The Joe Rogan Experience, Call Her Daddy and Armchair Expert have in common? They are all exclusive to Spotify, which has also begun making other shows available only on its app. For an industry built on RSS and openness, the move toward exclusivity has had a cool reception among some podcasters and caused some frustration from listeners who can’t find their favorite shows. Now Spotify is defending the move.www.insideradio.com
Comments / 0