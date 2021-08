Emergency savings accounts are the new “it” benefit offering from many employers. If the financial fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic taught us anything, it’s that the majority of Americans weren’t adequately prepared to weather an economic storm. Of course, that was true even before the pandemic. More than a third of Americans (37%) were unable to cover an unexpected expense without going into debt, a 2019 Federal Reserve study found. There is a fine line between financial stability and fragility. Savings balances of just above $250 tells a lot about your financial stability. A Savings balance over $250 is correlated with increased housing security, ability to pay utility bills, and avoiding high-cost borrowing. This, according to a recent SaverLife study sponsored by the FINRA Foundation.