How Locally-Based Radio Owners Are Still Getting It Done.

News Bites for August 26... ...St. Louis Public Radio revamps its weekend lineup, effective Sept. 4, following NPR’s cancellation of the game show “Ask Me Another.” The program “Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me” is bumped up an hour and will now begin at 10am on Saturdays; “The Splendid Table” will now air Saturdays at 11am, with a repeat broadcast Sundays at 7pm; “Radiolab” continues Saturdays at 3pm, with a repeat broadcast Sundays at 11am. “The adjustments to the schedule are listener-driven and were made after careful deliberation by the St. Louis Public Radio programming committee — taking into consideration listener and member feedback, audience size, overall time spent listening, potential for radio listening in our region, program quality, and St. Louis Public Radio’s mission to inform and provide a deeper understanding and appreciation of events, ideas and cultures for a more inspired and engaged public,” a statement read.