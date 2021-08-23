Cancel
AM/FM ‘Can Supplement TV’s Lost Audiences And Build Brands,’ Cumulus' Grimes Says.

Cover picture for the articleIn an interview with Forbes, Cumulus Media Executive VP of Corporate Marketing Suzanne Grimes addresses the many data sources radio can provide advertisers with to shift more of a buy to the medium. “The last five years ushered in a 'golden age' of radio attribution and performance measurement,” Grimes says. “Hundreds of brand-effect and campaign-effect studies have been conducted for radio and podcast campaigns to prove that audio drives awareness, consideration, brand perceptions, and purchase intention.”

Economyinsideradio.com

Rock On: Return Of Live Entertainment Is The Ticket For Podcast Ad Growth.

The return of live events is proving to be a boom for podcast advertising. Magellan AI says live entertainment has bounced back with spending more than triple what it has been during the past year. Magellan says from April 2020 to April 2021, the live entertainment industry spent an average of $160,000 per month on podcast advertising as most venues remained closed due to COVID. But during the past three months, the live industry has spent an average of $800,000 per month as the lights turned on and the curtain went up.
Marketsinsideradio.com

Competitive Info: Streaming Ad Views Increase 50% In H1 2021.

Streaming advertising consumption in the first half of 2021 showed ad views growing 50% versus the same period a year before, according to Comcast’s FreeWheel, the digital ad-server company. FreeWheel also says streaming services accounted for 45% of recorded ad views — greater than TV Everywhere, authenticated pay-TV viewing, set-top-box video-on-demand (STB VOD) and virtual pay-TV providers.
TV & Videosinsideradio.com

Robust Response To NBCU’s Call For Alternative Ratings Service.

NBCUniversal’s request for proposals for new methods to measure TV viewing and gauge advertiser impact is getting a strong response. The media giant says 80% of the 54 companies that received RFPs have agreed to participate, including Nielsen. Responses were due on Monday and NBCU says it has granted extensions to a small number of companies. It intends to wrap up the process by the week of Sept. 20, according to Broadcasting & Cable.
Businessinsideradio.com

NBCUniversal Calls On Industry To Declare Independence From ‘Outdated’ Measurement.

NBCUniversal, a longtime critic of Nielsen, has issued a request for proposal to more than 50 providers in pursuit of new “measurement yardsticks” for advertisers. Calling current media measurement “outdated,” Kelly Abcarian, a former Nielsen exec who now works as Executive VP of Measurement and Impact at NBCUniversal, has put out a call for the advertising industry to declare its “measurement independence.”
Celebritiesmartechseries.com

Here’s How Influencers Grow Their Brand While Managing to Stay Authentic

Here’s why creating your own line of merchandise allows you to grow your brand, while remaining authentic. As a content creator—whether a YouTube personality, Instagrammer or TikTok creator—there’s no denying that you have influence: influence over how people think, influence over how they behave, and influence over what they spend their money on. Growing a fan base often means that people trust your judgement and like to know what you think and how you live your life.
TV Showsinsideradio.com

Cumulus' Bouvard On Radio: ‘We Jump On New Trends Instead Of Standing Back.’

During B Riley Securities' webinar titled “Yes, People Still Listen to Radio: Making the Case for an Allocation to a Misunderstood Medium,” Cumulus Media Chief Insights Officer Pierre Bouvard not only dispelled common misconceptions about radio from the investment, advertising and marketing communities. He also positioned the medium as forward-looking and perfectly positioned for serving audiences on multiple platforms.
EntertainmentLaredo Morning Times

Disney U.K. Content Executives Reveal Commissioning Strategies: 'Local Not Parochial'

Two of Disney’s top U.K. content executives have revealed what they’re looking for while commissioning original content. Addressing a session at the virtual Edinburgh TV Festival on Monday, Johanna Devereaux, director of scripted content for EMEA at The Walt Disney Company, said that for streamer Disney Plus, what they are looking for out of Europe and particularly from the U.K. are shows with a sense of scale and with real ambition. These have to be imbued with the Disney qualities of optimism, hope and joy and a sense of community, the executive said.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
pymnts

YouTube Has Paid $30B+ To Creators In Last 3 Years

YouTube said on Monday (Aug. 23) it has paid more than $30 billion to more than 2 million video producers on the platform in the past three years through ads, merchandising and other service features. YouTube has been splitting ad sales with its creators for almost 15 years, starting in...
BusinessThe Verge

Spotify will let all US-based Anchor podcasters sell subscriptions

Spotify is broadening the number of people who can offer subscription podcasts and have their shows play on its service. Today, the company announced that all US-based podcasters can use Anchor, its podcast creation and distribution platform, to sell subscriptions for exclusive episodes that’ll be available both through a private RSS feed and within the Spotify app, which doesn’t otherwise support private shows over RSS.
Internetinsideradio.com

Spotify Pulls Shows Off Other Apps, Says Streaming Is Better For Podcasters Than Downloads.

What do The Joe Rogan Experience, Call Her Daddy and Armchair Expert have in common? They are all exclusive to Spotify, which has also begun making other shows available only on its app. For an industry built on RSS and openness, the move toward exclusivity has had a cool reception among some podcasters and caused some frustration from listeners who can’t find their favorite shows. Now Spotify is defending the move.
Behind Viral VideosPopculture

YouTube Pioneer iJustine Discusses the Unexpected Massive Success of Her YouTube Channel (Exclusive)

IJustine, whose real name is Justine Ezarik, was one of the originals on YouTube to create a career off the platform before it became what it is today. Having joined over 15 years ago, Ezarik admitted she didn't know it would be as big as it turned out to be in the long term, but wanted to give it a try. During an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Ezarik, 37, confessed she wasn't "really expecting anything" to come of it, but little did she know she would amass almost 7 million followers.
Musicmusicconnection.com

Job Posting: Spotify Global Head of Editorial, Music

Spotify’s Music team is seeking an exceptional manager with excellent leadership skills and strong relationships in the music industry who is used to working in a dynamic environment to fill the newly created Global Head of Editorial role. The Global Head of Editorial will be responsible for all Global and...
Beauty & Fashionmartechseries.com

Advertising Spends and Trends For B2C Brands

“We build relationships based on trust and scale our business on the premise that looking and feeling our best is not a luxury, but a necessity.” – Alex Dastmalchi. In 2010, Alex Dastmalchi sought out to provide quality self-care products at an affordable cost. Today, the Dastmalchi organization owns and operates a collection of lifestyle, beauty, and wellness brands with products that are customer centered. One of these brands is the high-performing, skin-inclusive, self-care essentials for everyone, known as Vanity Planet. With the desire to produce top-selling skincare, we evolve our everyday beauty routine so we can continuously lead the charge in beauty technology. Since 2014, our belief is to bring our strong history of innovation and craftsmanship to bring additional value to the overall beauty industry. The large Vanity Planet community of beauty enthusiasts can expect trend-forward wellness products that deliver spa-grade experiences at home and that suit every skin type. We never cut corners when it comes to style, function, and attainability.
TV & Videosdexerto.com

Streamers call for Twitch to stop taking 50% cut of subscriptions

Multiple Twitch streamers have called for an end of the platform taking half of subscription revenue, and are urging the Amazon-owned platform to alter the split. While YouTube typically takes 30% of a streamer’s subscription revenue and Facebook is currently not taking anything at all, Twitch takes 50% of subs. While some streamer’s can negotiate a more favorable split, the majority of affiliates and partners will retain only half of the typical $4.99 subscription.
Entertainmentinsideradio.com

Differences In Listener Attention And Benefits Show 'All Audio Is Not Alike.'

“The tendency is to put different types of audio – radio, music streaming and podcasting – into the same box,” Signal Hill Insights President and founder Jeff Vidler says. “Advertisers move ad dollars from one [audio] medium to another on the assumption that it's all the same, and that if music streaming is going up, that means radio must be going down. It isn't quite that simple.”
Retailinsideradio.com

While Outdoor Rebounds, Consumer Changes Mean ‘Brands Have To Get More Creative.’

The good news from eMarketer's just-out report on U.S. out-of-home ad spending for 2021 is that following a 30% drop during 2020, outdoor advertisers are predicted to spend nearly $7 billion this year, a 14.5% increase over 2020's $6.08 billion. The not-so-good news is that's still far below 2019's $8.65 billion spend, a high eMarketer doesn't expect the industry to reach again in its forecast through 2025.

