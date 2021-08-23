AM/FM ‘Can Supplement TV’s Lost Audiences And Build Brands,’ Cumulus' Grimes Says.
In an interview with Forbes, Cumulus Media Executive VP of Corporate Marketing Suzanne Grimes addresses the many data sources radio can provide advertisers with to shift more of a buy to the medium. “The last five years ushered in a 'golden age' of radio attribution and performance measurement,” Grimes says. “Hundreds of brand-effect and campaign-effect studies have been conducted for radio and podcast campaigns to prove that audio drives awareness, consideration, brand perceptions, and purchase intention.”www.insideradio.com
Comments / 0