Four in ten (39%) local advertisers say they used radio in 2020 and half (20%) plan to boost their spending in the medium this year. Borrell Associates’ annual Local Advertiser Survey finds that no other traditional media was used more than radio with average spending in the medium of $23,700 per client last year. Television, which was used by 14% of those surveyed, typically got more money, however. Borrell says the average local advertiser that bought TV last year spent $111,300. Both newspapers and direct mail had about $19,000 in average spending, according to the annual survey.