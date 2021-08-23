Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Ad Market Growth: July Up 43.3% From Last Year, 15% From 2019.

insideradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuly marked the fifth consecutive month of year-over-year total advertising growth, increasing 43.3%. Relative to pre-pandemic July 2019, the U.S. ad economy is up 15%, according to a MediaPost analysis of data from SMI’s U.S. Ad Market Tracker. The trend of smaller ad categories outpacing the Top 10 categories in...

www.insideradio.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Growth#Mediapost#Smi#U S Ad Market Tracker
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Real EstatePosted by
Benzinga

Median Home Price Up 16% From Last Year: How Does That Affect The Real Estate Market?

The U.S. median home sale price has reached $361,225, a 16% year-over-year increase, according to new data from Redfin Corp (NASDAQ: RDFN). In an analysis of housing activity spanning more than 400 metro areas for the four-week period ending Aug. 22, Redfin reported asking prices of newly listed homes were up 10% year-over-year to a median of $351,730, which is down 2.7% from the peak set in the four-week period ending June 27. It is also the lowest level since mid-April.
EconomyPosted by
IBTimes

US Prices Rose 4.2% In July From Year-ago: Govt Data

A key US inflation gauge continued to climb last month and income shot higher as the economy bounces back from last year's downturn, according to government data released Friday. The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index rose at a rapid 4.2 percent pace in July compared to the same month...
Retailinsideradio.com

SMI: U.S. Ad Market Roared Forward During Second Quarter.

The only question was how much would second quarter grow in 2021 when stacked up against a year ago, when the lockdowns shut stores, restaurants and scores of other businesses that are the backbone of ad spending. The answer has arrived. According to Standard Media Index, the U.S. ad market grew 50% during the second quarter. That was an acceleration from a more modest 5% growth rate reported during the first quarter.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Telemonitoring Stations Market Innovations Skyrocketing the Growth, Players -Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott, GE Healthcare, Nihon Kohden.

The Telemonitoring Stations Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1 % and is poised to reach $XX Billion by 2027 as compared to $XX Billion in 2020. The study of Telemonitoring Stations Market business research report by Decisive Markets Insights is based on primary and secondary research, surveys with the information gathered from various business documents, journals, research papers, and many more. All the market-related data information is presented in an easy-to-understand way for the market participants in the industry. It's all put together by looking through industry documents, government websites, periodicals, press releases, corporate announcements, and publicly available firm information, among other sources. As a result of this study, the research report strives to provide users with verifiable and useful information with the least number margin for error.
Income Taxdallassun.com

Economic growth in Telangana is higher from the last six

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 24 (ANI): Telangana Finance Minister Harish Rao on Monday said that the state's per capita income has almost doubled in six years and it tops the country in the state-owned tax revenues by 90 per cent in the last 6 years. Addressing the media on the...
Marketsatlantanews.net

Content Recognition Market Shaping From Growth To Value | ArcSoft, Civolution, Clarifai

Latest survey on Worldwide Content Recognition Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis to better demonstrate competitive environment of Worldwide Content Recognition. The study is a mix of quantitative market stats and qualitative analytical information to uncover market size revenue breakdown by key business segments and end use applications. The report bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasted till 2026*, the outbreak of latest scenario in Worldwide Content Recognition market have made companies uncertain about their future outlook as the disturbance in value chain have made serious economic slump. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and profiled in the study are Microsoft, Nuance Communications, Google, Audible Magic, Beatgrid Media, ACRCloud, ArcSoft, Civolution, Clarifai, DataScouting, Digimarc, Enswers, Gracenote, Muffin, Shazam Entertainment & Viscovery.
Marketsmediapost.com

Ad Market Expands 43% In July, Smaller Categories Outpace Top 10

The U.S. ad economy continues to recover from the COVID-19 ad recession, expanding 43.3% in July and marking the fifth consecutive month of year-over-year growth, according to a MediaPost analysis of data from Standard Media Index's U.S. Ad Market Tracker. Relative to the pre-pandemic month of July 2019, the U.S....
Corning, CAPosted by
Corning Observer

Table olive prices announced, tonnage up from last year

Soon the "plunk, plunk" sound of olives dropping into buckets will resonate as olive pickers harvest this year's table olive crop in California. In preparation to the 2021 harvest, the Olive Growers Council went to the table with the state's two major table olive processors, Musco Family Olive Company and Bell Carter Foods, to iron out a price agreement on the crop.
MarketsMedagadget.com

Compression Stockings Market – Increasing number of patients suffering from venous disorders are also expected to drive the market growth

Compression Stockings Market is a professional and detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, key segments and geographic analysis. In addition, innovative business and innovative policies, along with key players, key partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, are reviewed in this report. The report also includes the development of...
Posted by
Best Life

This Is the Most and Least Trusted Bank in the U.S., Data Shows

There are few businesses you put your trust in more than your bank. After all, you rely on it to protect your money and provide a sense of security for your overall financial life. But banks have proven to be no strangers to scandals, security beaches, and all sorts of other questionable business practices. So, what is the most—and least—trusted bank in the U.S.? We consulted the latest Axios Harris Poll 100 to find out.
Economyinsideradio.com

Borrell Survey Points To Strengthening Ad Market; Radio In Good Position To Benefit From Gains.

Four in ten (39%) local advertisers say they used radio in 2020 and half (20%) plan to boost their spending in the medium this year. Borrell Associates’ annual Local Advertiser Survey finds that no other traditional media was used more than radio with average spending in the medium of $23,700 per client last year. Television, which was used by 14% of those surveyed, typically got more money, however. Borrell says the average local advertiser that bought TV last year spent $111,300. Both newspapers and direct mail had about $19,000 in average spending, according to the annual survey.
insideradio.com

Wendy’s Commits More Ad Dollars To Marketing Its Breakfast Options.

Wendy’s, which is the second biggest radio advertiser behind McDonald’s in the Fast Casual-Quick Service Restaurant category, is looking to make further inroads in the battle for breakfast. The Dublin, OH-based chain plans to nearly double its breakfast-related ad spend this year to $25 million. The increase comes as more...
Agriculturemagnoliareporter.com

Egg production up from a year ago

Egg production in Arkansas totaled 348 million eggs during July 2021, down 1 percent from the previous month but up 7 percent from July 2020. The number of layers during July 2021 averaged 16.8 million, down 2 percent from the previous month but up 7 percent from this time last year.
BusinessMedagadget.com

COVID-19 Diagnostics Market Size Worth USD 96,293.9 Million | 6.28% CAGR by 2027

COVID-19 Diagnostics Market Size, Growth and Trends Analysis by Type (Molecular Tests, Serology Tests), Technology (RT-PCR, Isothermal Amplification, CRISPR, ELISA, Hybridization), End-User (Hospitals, Public Health Labs, Private or Commercial Labs) and Region (Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa) – Forecast till 2027. COVID-19 Diagnostics Market Scope. Market Research Future...
Marketsatlantanews.net

Cranial Fixation and Stabilization System Market Growth Fuelled by Technological Improvements, Key Players -Medtronic, B. Braun, Stryker, Integra Lifesciences, Zimmer Biomet, KLS Martin.

The Cranial Fixation and Stabilization System Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1 % and is poised to reach $XX Billion by 2027 as compared to $XX Billion in 2020. The study of Cranial Fixation and Stabilization System Market business research report by Decisive Markets Insights is based on primary and secondary research, surveys with the information gathered from various business documents, journals, research papers, and many more. All the market-related data information is presented in an easy-to-understand way for the market participants in the industry. It's all put together by looking through industry documents, government websites, periodicals, press releases, corporate announcements, and publicly available firm information, among other sources. As a result of this study, the research report strives to provide users with verifiable and useful information with the least number margin for error.
Economywashingtonnewsday.com

Oil and stock markets have recovered from last week’s losses.

Oil and stock markets have recovered from last week’s losses. Oil and stock prices bounced up Monday on bargain-hunting after last week’s sell-off, with traders riding a wave of optimism after pre-weekend Wall Street gains. “Markets approach the new week with a fresh sense of optimism, having completed the previous...
Economyinsideradio.com

BetterHelp Stayed Podcasting’s Top Ad Spender In July; Jelmar Was The Big Mover.

The online mental health service provider BetterHelp was podcasting’s biggest advertiser during July. It was the eleventh consecutive month that the brand has topped Magellan AI’s list of the biggest spenders in the medium. It estimates BetterHelp spent $6.32 million during July. That was a four percent decrease from its June spending. BetterHelp spread its ad dollars across 717 podcasts.
Cell PhonesWNMT AM 650

McDonald’s builds out marketing team focused on digital, global app

NEW YORK (Reuters) – McDonald’s Corp is promoting its U.S. marketing chief as the burger chain seeks to push growth to younger customers through digital sales. Morgan Flatley, who helped launch McDonald’s “Famous Orders” campaign with pop stars including South Korean boy band BTS and rapper Saweetie, will become global chief marketing officer beginning Nov. 1.

Comments / 0

Community Policy