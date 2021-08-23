Artist Spotlight – Al Berkowitz

You learn a lot about what went horribly wrong with the Woodstock 1999 festival from the new HBO documentary, “Woodstock 99: Peace, Love, and Rage.” You learn about the inadequate precautions taken to secure the festival grounds at a decommissioned air force base in upstate New York; the blazing, 100-degree heat with sun baking asphalt grounds that offered no shade; rivers of sewage that overflowed from the portable toilets; and most notoriously, the unusually aggressive, testosterone-fueled behavior of an element of the crowd that led to violence and sexual assaults and, by the end of the three-day event, the wholesale and mindless destruction of much of the infrastructure, including the destruction of fences and fires that burned lighting towers, vehicles, vendor booths, merchandise tents — pretty much anything that could fuel a bonfire. A festival of peace and love this was not.