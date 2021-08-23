Cancel
Artist Spotlight – Al Berkowitz

By IRC Staff
indierockcafe.com
 4 days ago

A few years ago we were introduced to the wonderful music of Madrid DIY art-rock band Al Berkowitz. One of the things that struck us most about this Spanish band was their originality. The gorgeously mellow and dreamy, “How Could We Get Ourselves Lost?” is truly intoxicating. It may not...

Place
Madrid, Spain
