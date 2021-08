The Indian equity benchmarks were trading with muted gains on Thursday with weakness in banking and financial stocks. The Sensex declined as much as 90 points to hit an intraday low of 55,854 earlier and is now 130 points up. Nifty 50 index is above 16,600. Meanwhile, Asian shares stepped back on Thursday despite a positive ending at Wall Street as concerns of rising cases of Delta variant spooked investors. Both Chinese and Hong Kong markets were deep in the red while the Japanese market traded flat. Wall Street stocks rose while the US dollar slipped on Wednesday, with investors...