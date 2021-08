India’s government has revealed plans to allow private sector involvement in the operation of 25 airports to help fund infrastructure development. The airports proposal is part of the government’s National Monetization Plan (NMP), which aims to raise a total of INR6 trillion ($81 billion) over four years through license or lease arrangements for state-owned assets in several industry sectors. The airport deals would raise an estimated INR207.8 billion, or 4% of the NMB total. In addition to attracting funding for development, the plan is expected to increase operational efficiency.