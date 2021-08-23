Global C-Arms Market
The Global C-Arms market accounted for US$ 2024 million in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 3084.0 million by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.3%. An imaging scanner intensifier, or C-arm, is a device that increases the resolution of a scanner. It is mostly used in operating rooms in clinics and hospitals and is based on X-ray technology. The C-shaped arm’s name comes from the fact that it is used to link the X-ray detector and the X-ray source. An X-ray source (generator) and a flat panel detector (or image intensifier) comprise the C-arm. The software produces high-resolution X-ray images in real time, enabling the physician to make any necessary corrections while tracking progress at any point during the procedure.www.getmarketreport.com
Comments / 0