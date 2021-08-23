Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

VIPS has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC decreased their target price on Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vipshop from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.36.