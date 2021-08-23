Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) to Hold

By Steven Smith
modernreaders.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to Zacks, “Shares of Urban Outfitters have outperformed the industry in the past six months. Markedly, it reported robust results for first-quarter fiscal 2022 wherein the top and the bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and also grew year over year. All the brands and segments prospered year over year and drove quarterly sales. Also, margins were impressive. We note that sturdy consumer demand at majority of the product categories with solid execution aided the retail segment comps. It also witnessed strength in the digital channel. Its FP Movement appears encouraging. Management expects the fiscal second quarter to show a steady sales improvement from the fiscal 2020 actuals. However, selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses shot up. Higher marketing and creative spend to fuel digital growth might increase SG&A going forward.”

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urbn#Deutsche Bank Ag#Urbn#Fp Movement#Royal Bank Of Canada#Bmo Capital Markets#Barclays#Hold#Cfo#Thrivent Financial#Lutherans#Deutsche Bank Ag#Federated Hermes Inc#Fina
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Pioneer Natural Resources

Within the last quarter, Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. In the last 3 months, 16 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Pioneer Natural Resources. The company has an average price target of $200.12 with a high of $253.00 and a low of $173.00.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For DCP Midstream

Within the last quarter, DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. 9 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for DCP Midstream evaluate the company at an average price target of $30.33 with a high of $35.00 and a low of $26.00.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Price To Earnings Ratio Insights For Urban Outfitters

Looking into the current session, Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) is trading at $35.45, after a 0.66% decrease. Over the past month, the stock decreased by 3.52%, but over the past year, it actually spiked by 88.04%. With questionable short-term performance like this, and great long-term performance, long-term shareholders might want to start looking into the company's price-to-earnings ratio.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Callon Petroleum

Within the last quarter, Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. In the last 3 months, 9 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Callon Petroleum. The company has an average price target of $47.11 with a high of $54.00 and a low of $38.00.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Hain Celestial (HAIN) Q4 Earnings in Focus: Things to Note

HAIN - Free Report) is likely to see a decline in its top line when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 numbers on Aug 26, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $462.3 million, indicating a drop of 9.7% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. For fiscal 2021, the consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $1,980 million, indicating a decrease of 3.5% from the year-ago period’s reported figure.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Caleres Inc. (CAL) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?

CAL - Free Report) is expected to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended July 2021. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For AGCO

Analysts have provided the following ratings for AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 8 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for AGCO. The company has an average price target of $160.5 with a high of $170.00 and a low of $141.00.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Recap: Heico Q3 Earnings

Shares of Heico (NYSE:HEI) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results. Earnings per share rose 40.00% year over year to $0.56, which beat the estimate of $0.55. Revenue of $471,707,000 up by 22.07% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $486,000,000. Guidance. Earnings...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Price Over Earnings Overview: Zebra Technologies

In the current session, Zebra Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) is trading at $582.23, after a 0.58% gain. Over the past month, the stock increased by 7.78%, and in the past year, by 104.46%. With performance like this, long-term shareholders are optimistic but others are more likely to look into the price-to-earnings ratio to see if the stock might be overvalued.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Return on Capital Employed Insights for Brighthouse Financial

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) posted Q2 earnings of $21.00 million, an increase from Q1 of 102.73%. Sales dropped to $2.39 billion, a 1.4% decrease between quarters. Brighthouse Financial collected $2.43 billion in revenue during Q1, but reported earnings showed a $768.00 million loss. What Is Return...
StocksZacks.com

How Are Industrial ETFs Reacting to Q2 Earnings?

The industrial sector, which faced disruption in global supply chains and factory closedowns, is expected to rebound on recovery from the coronavirus-led slump. The introduction of a coronavirus vaccine and addition of stimulus are expected to drive demand and economic activities in the sector. The latest update on U.S. industrial...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Recap: LSI Industries Q4 Earnings

Shares of LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) moved higher by 1.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results. Earnings per share rose 71.43% over the past year to $0.12, which beat the estimate of $0.05. Revenue of $97,015,000 rose by 52.85% year over year, which beat the estimate of $81,000,000.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Vipshop Stock Falls On Q2 Earnings Miss, Softer Q3 Outlook

Online discount retailer Vipshop Holdings Ltd (NYSE: VIPS) reported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 22.8% year-on-year to $4.6 billion (RMB29.6 billion), versus the analyst consensus of $4.57 billion. Amazon.com Inc's (NASDAQ: AMZN) Q2 revenue of $113.1 billion was up 27% Y/Y, missing the consensus of $115.1 billion. Alibaba Group Holding...
Financial ReportsBenzinga

Recap: Keysight Technologies Q3 Earnings

Shares of Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results. Earnings per share rose 29.41% year over year to $1.54, which beat the estimate of $1.44. Revenue of $1,246,000,000 higher by 23.73% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,220,000,000. Outlook. Q4 EPS expected...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Are Maxim Integrated Shares Trading Higher Today?

The China State Administration for Market Regulation issued an antitrust clearance for chipmaker Analog Devices, Inc's (NASDAQ: ADI) proposed acquisition of peer Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM). It is a big win amid a rigorous global regulatory environment that saw roadblocks to NVIDIA Corp's (NASDAQ: NVDA) Arm deal. Analysts...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Return on Capital Employed Overview: CarGurus

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro it seems like during Q2, CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) earned $38.48 million, a 49.19% increase from the preceding quarter. CarGurus also posted a total of $217.75 million in sales, a 27.06% increase since Q1. CarGurus earned $25.79 million, and sales totaled $171.37 million in Q1. Why...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Advance Auto Parts Q2 EPS Beats Estimate; Raises FY21 Guidance

Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE: AAP) reported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 5.9% year-on-year, to $2.649 billion, managing to surpass the consensus of $2.62 billion. Comparable store sales increased 5.8%. On a two-year stack, comparable store sales increased 13.3%. In Q1 of FY21, comparable store sales increased 24.7%. Gross profit...
BusinessBenzinga

Nordson To Acquire NDC Technologies From Spectris For $180M

Nordson Corp (NASDAQ: NDSN) has agreed to acquire the NDC Technologies business from Spectris plc (OTC: SEPJF) for $180 million in cash. Dayton, Ohio-based NDC Technologies is a provider of precision measurement solutions for in-line manufacturing process control. It generates ~$90 million in annual revenue and $15 million in EBITDA.

Comments / 0

Community Policy