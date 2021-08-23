Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts
Shares of Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.89.www.modernreaders.com
Comments / 0