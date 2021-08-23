Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

By Hayley Millar
modernreaders.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShares of Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.89.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atc#Moving Average#Janus Henderson Group Plc#Marketbeat Ratings#Zacks Investment Research#Royal Bank Of Canada#Jefferies Financial Group#Cl King#Jpmorgan Chase Co#Carlyle Group Inc#Rowe Associates Inc#Md#Janus Henderson Group Plc#Nyse Atc#The Thomson Reuters#El#General Metal Finishing#Atotech Daily Enter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Citigroup Adds New Stock With 21% Upside To Its Coverage

Citigroup’s analyst Christian Wetherbee initiated coverage on GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) with a Buy rating and a price target of $95, implying an upside of 20.8%. The company now has a total of 9 analysts firms reporting ratings. Wetherbee believes GXO is well-positioned as a pure-play way to get exposure...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Return on Capital Employed Insights for Brighthouse Financial

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) posted Q2 earnings of $21.00 million, an increase from Q1 of 102.73%. Sales dropped to $2.39 billion, a 1.4% decrease between quarters. Brighthouse Financial collected $2.43 billion in revenue during Q1, but reported earnings showed a $768.00 million loss. What Is Return...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Callon Petroleum

Within the last quarter, Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. In the last 3 months, 9 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Callon Petroleum. The company has an average price target of $47.11 with a high of $54.00 and a low of $38.00.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For DCP Midstream

Within the last quarter, DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. 9 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for DCP Midstream evaluate the company at an average price target of $30.33 with a high of $35.00 and a low of $26.00.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Caleres Inc. (CAL) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?

CAL - Free Report) is expected to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended July 2021. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Kadant, A Five-Year Analysis: How Important Is Re-Investing Dividends?

In a world obsessed with price movements of stocks, it's easy to lose sight of what those prices represent -- the value of holding a company's future profit potential. One of the key ways that profit potential turns into profit actualization in an investor's pocket is the dividend -- cash (usually) payments made to stockholders representing a portion of a company's retained earnings. Retained earnings is found under the shareholder's equity portion of the balance sheet and represents the amount of earnings a company has left over after paying dividends to its shareholders.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Recap: Heico Q3 Earnings

Shares of Heico (NYSE:HEI) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results. Earnings per share rose 40.00% year over year to $0.56, which beat the estimate of $0.55. Revenue of $471,707,000 up by 22.07% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $486,000,000. Guidance. Earnings...
StocksZacks.com

NuStar Energy (NS) Stock Up 5.4% Despite Missing on Q2 Earnings

NS - Free Report) have gained 5.4% since second-quarter 2021 earnings announcement on Aug 5. Despite this industry player’s earnings miss, the firm's shares rose on a strong business performance and higher throughput volumes as well as a more hopeful sustained rebound in refined product demand in the United States and Mexico for the remainder of 2021.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Expert Ratings For Flywire

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) within the last quarter:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. 9 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for Flywire evaluate the company at an average price target of $43.22 with a high of $53.00 and a low of $39.00.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For First Solar

Within the last quarter, First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. In the last 3 months, 10 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for First Solar. The company has an average price target of $90.6 with a high of $120.00 and a low of $53.00.
Stocksinvesting.com

3 Top TSX Stocks to Buy for Monthly Dividend Income

I don’t know about you, but receiving monthly cheques (or deposits) from dividend stocks is a secret joy in my life. There is just something great about collecting regular payments for essentially doing nothing (other than contributing your capital to a business). Some people rely on dividends as a part...
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Expert Ratings For Estee Lauder Cos

Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. In the last 3 months, 17 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Estee Lauder Cos. The company has an average price target of $351.41 with a high of $393.00 and a low of $320.00.
StocksZacks.com

How Are Industrial ETFs Reacting to Q2 Earnings?

The industrial sector, which faced disruption in global supply chains and factory closedowns, is expected to rebound on recovery from the coronavirus-led slump. The introduction of a coronavirus vaccine and addition of stimulus are expected to drive demand and economic activities in the sector. The latest update on U.S. industrial...
Financial ReportsBenzinga

Recap: Keysight Technologies Q3 Earnings

Shares of Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results. Earnings per share rose 29.41% year over year to $1.54, which beat the estimate of $1.44. Revenue of $1,246,000,000 higher by 23.73% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,220,000,000. Outlook. Q4 EPS expected...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Recap: LSI Industries Q4 Earnings

Shares of LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) moved higher by 1.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results. Earnings per share rose 71.43% over the past year to $0.12, which beat the estimate of $0.05. Revenue of $97,015,000 rose by 52.85% year over year, which beat the estimate of $81,000,000.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Popular Robinhood Dividend Stocks You Can Buy Right Now

One popular Robinhood dividend stock is a leader in the financial services industry that has differentiated itself from rivals. Another is a Dividend King that's still generating growth after 135 years in business. The third stock offers an attractive dividend yield and markets the world's best-selling vaccine. Popular Robinhood stocks...

Comments / 0

Community Policy