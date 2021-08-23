Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Price Target Cut to $97.00

By Steven Smith
modernreaders.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOther equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on JOYY from $141.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Nomura reissued a buy rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a research report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet lowered JOYY from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, National Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JOYY currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.20.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Suisse Group#Debt To Equity Ratio#Nomura#Thestreet#National Securities#Md#Joyy Company Profile Joyy#Live Streaming
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Credit Suisse
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

4 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

A Look Into JM Smucker's Price Over Earnings

Looking into the current session, JM Smucker Inc. (NYSE:SJM) is trading at $130.51, after a 0.59% drop. Over the past month, the stock decreased by 1.16%, but over the past year, it actually went up by 8.05%. With questionable short-term performance like this, and great long-term performance, long-term shareholders might want to start looking into the company's price-to-earnings ratio.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

9 Financials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) stock moved upwards by 31.6% to $2.29 during Monday’s after-market session. Heritage Global’s trading volume hit 187.6K shares by close, accounting for 462.96% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $83.1 million. New Residential Inv (NYSE:NRZ) shares rose 2.73%...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For August 23, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion after the closing bell. Palo Alto shares rose 1.2% to close at $367.46 on Monday. The mRNA...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Price To Earnings Ratio Insights For ReneSola

Looking into the current session, ReneSola Inc. (NYSE:SOL) is trading at $6.81, after a 0.87% decrease. Over the past month, the stock decreased by 8.47%, but over the past year, it actually spiked by 206.76%. With questionable short-term performance like this, and great long-term performance, long-term shareholders might want to start looking into the company's price-to-earnings ratio.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 25, 2021

For Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG), Raymond James upgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Strong Buy. For the second quarter, Kite Realty Gr Trust had an EPS of $0.34, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.30. The current stock performance of Kite Realty Gr Trust shows a 52-week-high of $23.14 and a 52-week-low of $10.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $19.13.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Price Over Earnings Overview: Zebra Technologies

In the current session, Zebra Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) is trading at $582.23, after a 0.58% gain. Over the past month, the stock increased by 7.78%, and in the past year, by 104.46%. With performance like this, long-term shareholders are optimistic but others are more likely to look into the price-to-earnings ratio to see if the stock might be overvalued.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Wells Fargo raised the price target for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) from $35 to $40. Urban Outfitters fell 5.1% to $38.65 in pre-market trading. Goldman Sachs cut the price target for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) from $270 to $230. Cummins shares rose 0.4% to close at $236.14 on Tuesday. Credit Suisse...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

A Look Into Basic Materials Sector Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
StocksInvestorPlace

7 of the Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for September

Tired of meme stocks? 2021 has seen a flood of stocks that have made huge gains — and often fallen back to Earth just as quickly — thanks to Reddit and retail investors. The best dividend stocks offer an alternative to meme stocks. They may not hold the promise of rapid gains, but companies that regularly pay dividends tend to be a lot more stable.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

9 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) shares moved upwards by 19.99% to $5.34 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 12.7 million shares, making up 1606.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $279.9 million. Cleanspark...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

19 High Dividend Stocks With 5%+ Yields

Investing for income is a difficult task right now. The Federal Reserve has kept interest rates at zero since the coronavirus pandemic, leading to lower yields across fixed income. Stocks aren’t much better, as record-high share prices has reduced the average dividend yield of the S&P 500 Index to just 1.3%.
Stockspulse2.com

Support.com Shares Increased Over 30% Intraday: Why It Happened

The shares of Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRT) increased by over 30% during intraday trading. This is why it happened. The shares of Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRT) increased by over 30% during intraday trading. Investors who are active on social media appear to be coordinating a short squeeze on the company shares, similar to what happened with companies like GameStop and AMC earlier this year.
StocksZacks.com

New Strong Buy Stocks for August 23rd

ETD - Free Report) : This interior design company, and a manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Price and Consensus. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ethan Allen...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Pioneer Natural Resources

Within the last quarter, Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. In the last 3 months, 16 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Pioneer Natural Resources. The company has an average price target of $200.12 with a high of $253.00 and a low of $173.00.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Understanding Goldman Sachs MLP's Ex-Dividend Date

On August 13, 2021, Goldman Sachs MLP (NYSE:GER) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on August 31, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Goldman Sachs MLP has an ex-dividend date set for for August 24, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is $0.17, which equates to a dividend yield of 6.16% at current price levels.
Stocksinvesting.com

Cigna Gains on $2 Billion Accelerated Stock Repurchase Plan

Investing.com – Cigna (NYSE:CI) stock was up 0.8% in Tuesday’s premarket trading as the company said it will repurchase $2 billion of stock through accelerated repurchase agreements. Share repurchases generally boost a stock’s price as the number of equity shares gets reduced which increases the earnings to be distributed for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy