JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Price Target Cut to $97.00

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on JOYY from $141.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Nomura reissued a buy rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a research report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet lowered JOYY from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, National Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JOYY currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.20.