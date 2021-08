Rates of mood disorders and suicide-related outcomes have increased significantly among adolescents and young adults, and the rise of social media may be to blame. Mental health problems are on the rise among adolescents and young adults, and social media may be a driver behind the increase. According to a new study, published by the American Psychological Association, rates of mood disorders and suicide-related outcomes have increased significantly over the last decade among these age groups, impacting females and those who are wealthier, in particular.