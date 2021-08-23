Financial Survey: Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) vs. Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK)
Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) and Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations. Analyst Ratings. This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for...www.modernreaders.com
Comments / 0