Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts
Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.30.www.modernreaders.com
Comments / 0