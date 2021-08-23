Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

American Life in Poetry: Clouds

By Kwame Dawes
Lake County News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarolyn Forché’s ability to transport us to unusual places is a gift. Here in her poem, “Clouds”, we learn of tart Russian Antinovka apples that become for her, personal symbols of the immigrant experience in America. In this tender poem about memory and movement, she skillfully manages to collapse time...

lakeconews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kwame Dawes
Person
Carolyn Forché
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manuscripts#American Life In Poetry#Russian#The Poetry Foundation#The Department Of English#Penguin Publishing Group#Prairie Schooner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
Books & Literaturetheparisreview.org

Poetry Is Doing Great: An Interview with Kaveh Akbar

Enthusiasm is at the heart of Kaveh Akbar’s literary endeavor. Since the publication of his 2017 debut collection, Calling a Wolf a Wolf, a hyperspeed, ultrasensory journey through addiction, recovery, and spirituality, he’s become one of the best-known poets in America, and that’s saying something in this moment when poetry is suddenly, somehow, cool. But before that, Akbar was already a tremendous presence—a prototypical online influencer, sharing pictures of pages from other poets’ books with his many followers, spreading the gospel far and wide. Calling a Wolf a Wolf was a phenomenon, reaching thousands of readers, many of whom discovered and fell in love with poetry through their feeds. Though Akbar has since left social media, he remains an advocate through his work as poetry editor of The Nation. When I spoke to him over Zoom, he was at an artists’ residency at Civitella, in Italy, and despite the distance and shaky internet connection, we gabbed about the life-or-death practice of poetry like the pair of gleeful nerds we are.
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

26 Of The Most Popular Literary Devices In Poetry

In 2019, Book Riot contributor Laura Marie called literary devices “strategies or techniques that a writer can use.” Most of these literary devices are used in both prose and poetry, but some appear more often in poetry. Poets often use several literary devices in the same poem, so identifying each one can seem tricky or ambiguous. Here’s your guide to the most common literary devices in poetry along with examples, whether you’re a student or lifelong learner when it comes to poetry.
Books & Literaturethelondonmagazine.org

Poetry | Vacation by Clara Bahay

The following piece is published as part of our TLM Young Writers series, a dedicated section of The London Magazine‘s website which showcases the work of exceptional young talent aged between 13-21, from the UK and beyond. Clara Bahay. Vacation. We go every year to the same town. The town...
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

5 Poetry Challenges To Enrich Your Reading Life

I have been deeply in love with poetry for most of my days, but I fell even harder for the genre in college. In English composition, the assigned anthology introduced my hungry brain to the poems of Louise Erdrich, Audre Lorde, Cathy Song, and Gary Soto, among others. The tissue-papery pages ushered me into the aisles of my community college library, where I perused for more poets, searching for gorgeous language to draw me in, tunnel me into wonder, and make time fall away.
Books & LiteratureMidland Reporter-Telegram

Book World: 10 books to read in August

Summertime, and the reading ... well, it may not be easy, but it's definitely superb. This month's list includes a great comic's take on grief, a story of environmental and family destruction and a noir thriller set in 1970s Mexico City. Not one of these choices quite screams "beach read," but if you've already plowed through a few juicy potboilers, you may be ready for one of these.
Books & LiteratureeSchool Online

Experience the Power of a Spoken Word Poetry

Good Deed Entertainment announced today that their spoken word, Rotten Tomato certified-fresh hit film SUMMERTIME, directed by Carlos López Estrada (Raya And The Last Dragon (2021), Blindspotting (2018) and Marvel’s Legion (2017)), and executive produced by Kelly Marie Tran, will be available for fans to own beginning on August 27, 2021 and can be purchased through all major retailers including, iTunes/AppleTV, Amazon, Vudu and Google Play. The film can currently be preordered at iTunes and a full list of where to purchase the film can be found at the SUMMERTIME website.
Books & LiteratureMcSweeney's

Short Conversations with Poets

Yusef Komunyakaa has a gift for naming unexpected likenesses, and also a gift for endings, and the two things converge in a poem like “Bedazzled”:. Breathes on a thorny leaf. Before the new wasp breaks. Free, they are one. No longer. Fat on death’s fugacity,. By tomorrow afternoon. It will...
Books & LiteratureLaredo Morning Times

Book World: Joyce Carol Oates captures the wobbly reality of widowhood in 'Breathe'

- - - Joyce Carol Oates dedicated her new novel, "Breathe," to her second husband, Charles Gross, who died in 2019. The overlaps between the novel and reality are impossible to miss. Like Oates, the lead character of "Breathe," Michaela, is a successful writer and teacher. And she's mourning the death of her husband, Gerard, who, like Gross, was a neuroscientist. Michaela's anguish is intense from the start, as she observes Gerard on his deathbed: "Pleading in desperation," she writes. "In childish hope, unreason. Begging your husband Breathe! Don't stop breathing!"
Books & Literaturehppr.org

River Meanders and Poetry

I’m Denise Low reading poems about rivers as part of The Radio Readers Book Club’s 2021 Fall Read Rivers – Meandering Meaning. Rivers make me meander back to some of the first poetry I ever read, like this poem about the Nile by an unnamed Egyptian, translated by Ezra Pound,
Books & Literaturepublicradiotulsa.org

"The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois: A Novel"

Our guest is the poet and fiction writer Honorée Fanonne Jeffers, who teaches creative writing and literature at OU. She joins us to talk about her new book, "The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois," which is a very well-regarded debut novel. As was noted of this work in a starred review in Publishers Weekly: "A staggering and ambitious saga exploring African American history. Ailey Pearl Garfield, the youngest daughter of Geoff Garfield, a light-skinned Washington, D.C., physician, and Belle Driskell Garfield, a Southern school teacher, reckons with ancestral trauma while growing up in the 1980s and '90s. Throughout, historical sketches (or 'songs') link Ailey to her ancestors: Creeks, enslaved Africans, and early Scot slave owners. Ailey follows in the footsteps of her parents, attending the southern HBCU where they met and married as undergraduates before moving north to the 'City,' where Geoff attended medical school at Mecca University (a thinly veiled Howard). W.E.B. Du Bois's theories emerge in epigraphs throughout and are sagaciously reflected in the plot, as the accounts of Ailey's college life correspond to the 'talented tenth.' Later, tragedy unfolds as Lydia, Ailey's oldest sister who is haunted by childhood sexual abuse, succumbs to crack addiction. The multigenerational story bursts open when Ailey unearths some unknown family history during her graduate studies, as well as secrets of the Black female founder of her family's alma mater. Themes of family, class, higher education, feminism, and colorism yield many rich layers. Readers will be floored."
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

Here are the best reviewed books of the week.

Silvia Moreno-Garcia’s Velvet Was the Night, Jaime Cortez’s Gordo, Billie Jean King’s All In, and Frances Wilson’s Burning Man all feature among the Best Reviewed Books of the Week. Brought to you by Book Marks, Lit Hub’s “Rotten Tomatoes for books.”. 1. Velvet Was the Night by Silvia Moreno-Garcia. (Del...
Hamden, CTnewhavenarts.org

Poetry In The Garden Blooms Into Late Summer

Clarise Annette Brooks approached the mic, smiling at a small crowd that had gathered among the vegetables. She turned to her poem “Great For All, Finally,” and looked up at the audience. Over a dozen pairs of eyes looked back. She began to tell the story of a man with whom she had had a “philosophical chat” that ended in a disagreement.
Wickenburg, AZWickenburg Sun

Summer writes whimsical tales

For as long as she can remember, Lorna Summer loved to write. At the age of four, she was brainstorming magical characters for her stories and spilling her creative thoughts onto blank pages. Wickenburg resident Summer joined the Hassayampa Writer’s Club about four years ago after moving to Wickenburg from...
Books & Literaturebuckscountyherald.com

Three August book releases

Working toward the bottom of your summer reading list? Top it up with one or more of these titles, out this month. In “All In: An Autobiography” (Knopf), Billie Jean King (assisted by Johnette Howard and Maryanne Vollers) details her life’s journey to find her true self. She recounts her...
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

15 Argentinian Books Available in English Translation

As I’ve gotten deeper and deeper into my love of books in translation, I’ve been able to fall in love with many an Argentine author. I already knew some small piece of the classics — The Invention of Morel by Adolfo Bioy Casares; Kiss of the Spider Woman by Manuel Puig; Hopscotch by Julio Cortázar. And of course, Ficciones by the incredible Jorge Luis Borges, which I loved so much that I dissected many of its stories in my undergraduate senior thesis.
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

Jose Hernandez Diaz on the Surrealism of Prose Poetry

Jose Hernandez Diaz speaks to managing editor Emily Everett about his poem “Ode to a California Neck Tattoo,” which appears in The Common’s spring issue. In this conversation, Jose talks about finding his way to prose poetry, initially drawn in by its casual language and style. He also discusses the process of editing and revising poetry, his interest in the surreal, and what it’s like writing from a first generation point of view.

Comments / 0

Community Policy