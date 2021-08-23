Kyle Ward & Afghanistan

In 2008, Kyle Ward was a twenty-one-year-old senior in the second semester of his final year of college. Ward had plans to finish college when news came that a young man he had known for most of his life, a good friend he had gone to school with and played sports with, had been killed in the service of his country. The loss of his childhood friend had a profound impact upon Kyle Ward. After attending his friend’s funeral, Ward went straight to the recruiting office to enlist. “My Dad was not happy,” Ward remembers. “He was really supportive afterwards, but at first, he was not at all happy.” Still, it was a choice Ward doesn’t regret.