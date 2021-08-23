Disgrace in Afghanistan
Joe Biden, according to recent news reports, once said “F – that” when speaking to diplomat Richard Holbrooke in 2010. Biden was arguing the United States should leave Afghanistan whatever the humanitarian costs. The conversation is detailed in George Packer’s book “Our Man: Richard Holbrooke and the End of the American Century.” Biden was unmoved by the plight of people Democrats say they care the most about. “We did it in Vietnam,” Biden told Holbrooke. “Nixon and Kissinger got away with it.” And that is precisely what Joe Biden has done.knoxfocus.com
