Aug. 27—With rising export share, CARE Ratings has projected India's pharma industry to grow at about 11% in next two years to reach a size of over $60 billon. "The main factors that are expected to drive the growth of industry are (a) ability to leverage the opportunity available for Indian pharma companies due to expiry of the patent drugs across the globe, (b) ebbing of regulatory risks, (c) adoption of various strategies to de-risk from dependency on China for key raw materials, (d) increasing trend in PE investments, and (e) solid fundamentals of the industry. Exploiting these opportunities, CARE Ratings expects the credit risk profiles of its rated entities to remain stable to positive during FY22 and FY23," it added.