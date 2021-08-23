Cancel
The Art Of The Deal: The Return Of The Taliban Is Thanks To A US Envoy

By George Mackie
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Art Of The Deal: The Return Of The Taliban Is Thanks To A US Envoy. US ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad promoted himself as the man who might bring peace to Afghanistan if only one person could do it. In the end, the seasoned diplomat has presided over the destruction of...

Related
WorldPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

The Latest: Russian envoy to Kabul: Taliban offering a deal

MOSCOW — The Russian ambassador in Kabul says the Taliban have asked his embassy to convey their offer of a deal to a remaining pro-government holdout in northern Afghanistan. Ambassador Dmitry Zhirnov said on Saturday that a senior member of the Taliban’s political leadership has asked Russia to tell fighters...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
AFP

Afghans rush to flee Taliban as hopes emerge for more time

Afghans on Thursday hurried to escape Taliban rule, but Western officials said the group had made assurances that some evacuations would be permitted after next week's US withdrawal deadline.  But Germany's envoy to Kabul said a Taliban negotiator had assured him Afghans who have the right documents will still be allowed to leave after the deadline.
WorldBBC

Afghanistan: Secret Kabul talks between CIA and Taliban - US media

The head of the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) secretly met the leader of the Taliban in Kabul in Monday, sources have told US media. Neither the Taliban nor the CIA would confirm the reported meeting between William Burns and Mullah Baradar. US President Joe Biden has set a deadline...
U.S. PoliticsBBC

Family of American taken by Taliban beg for return

Charlene Cakora, 57, spent a frantic week in Washington DC trying to convey a message to President Joe Biden: rescue her brother from Taliban captivity. Mrs Cakora's brother, Mark Frerichs, was kidnapped by the group over a year ago. He is one of two remaining Americans thought to have been kidnapped by the Taliban during the US war in Afghanistan who is still unaccounted for.
U.S. Politicsdallassun.com

Taliban wants ties with all countries, including US

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 21 (ANI): Taliban on Saturday declared that they intend to have economic and trade ties with all countries around the world, including the US. "The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan wants diplomatic and trade ties with all countries, particularly with the United States of America," the group's co-founder and deputy leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar said in a Twitter posting today, according to Xinhua News Agency.
PoliticsPosted by
AFP

CIA chief held secret meeting with Taliban in Kabul: report

US Central Intelligence Agency chief William Burns held a secret meeting in Kabul with Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Washington Post reported Tuesday. The Monday meeting, which if confirmed will have been the highest-level encounter between the Islamist group and the Biden administration since the militants' return to power, came as efforts to evacuate thousands of people from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan became increasingly urgent. Burns is one of US President Joe Biden's most experienced diplomats; while Baradar, who headed the Taliban's political office in Qatar, is one of the top leaders in the regime that has taken power in Kabul. A spokesperson for the CIA would not confirm the meeting to AFP, saying that the agency "never discusses the director's travels."
Militarytalesbuzz.com

Taliban warns Aug. 31 is a ‘red line’ for withdrawing US forces

​The Taliban is warning President Biden that extending the Aug. 31 deadline to withdraw US forces from Afghanistan as the administration struggles to evacuate American citizens and Afghan allies from the country would ​bring “consequences.”. “It’s a red line. President Biden announced that on ​Aug. 31 they would withdraw all...
Politicshngn.com

US, Senior Taliban Officials Reach a Deal to Ensure Peaceful Evacuation From Kabul

The US and the Taliban have struck an agreement to allow evacuations from Kabul's airport to take place without intervention from the Taliban. In a recently published article in The Hill, Senior Taliban leaders and Gen. Frank McKenzie met in Doha, Qatar, and struck an agreement. The two parties seem to have reached an agreement on a "deconfliction mechanism" that allows operations at Kabul's airport to continue without intervention from the Taliban.
Foreign PolicyWashington Times

China woos Taliban as U.S. military departs Afghanistan

China‘s foreign minister hosted a high-level Taliban delegation on Wednesday, signaling an uptick in Beijing‘s bid for influence in Afghanistan at a moment when U.S. and other foreign troops are leaving and the Islamist militants are seizing large swaths of territory from the U.S.-backed Kabul government. Meanwhile, Secretary of State...
abc17news.com

The Taliban’s recapture of Afghanistan has sparked fears of an al Qaeda and ISIS revival

In the wake of the September 11, 2001 attacks on the United States, the Taliban resisted demands from Washington to hand over al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden. The result was an invasion by US and allied forces, which swept the Taliban from power. Fast forward 20 years and the question facing Western intelligence is whether Taliban 2.0 are any more or less sympathetic to al Qaeda and other jihadists taking shelter in Afghanistan.
POTUSWashington Post

Trump’s deal with the Taliban, explained

As criticism of the chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal continues to build, President Biden has argued that he effectively had little choice in the matter. A deal President Donald Trump cut with the Taliban last year forced Biden to choose between a withdrawal now and an escalation of the war, Biden says. And as The Fix’s Aaron Blake notes, with the brutal Taliban regime retaking power, former Trump officials are suddenly and conspicuously scrambling to distance themselves from that deal.
WorldNew York Post

Taliban co-founder Baradar arrives in Kabul, reportedly eyes presidency

Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar arrived in Kabul on Saturday to start talks aimed at setting up a new Afghan government, Reuters reported. Some observers suggest Baradar, who was arrested in Pakistan in 2010 but freed in 2018 at the request of the Trump administration to play a lead role in the talks that led to the US withdrawal, is eyeing the post of president for himself.

Comments / 0

