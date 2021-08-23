Cancel
New cafe Artzbrew opens in Sai Ying Pun combining arts with coffee

By Jenny Leung
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePerched on the historic Bird Bridge in Sai Ying Pun, Artzbrew is a sleek new cafe-slash-gallery that combines food and coffee with art. The venue boasts two floors, with the cafe – which has both indoor and outdoor seatings – on the ground floor and the gallery space and shop sitting on the floor above.

