New cafe Artzbrew opens in Sai Ying Pun combining arts with coffee

We continue telling you about cool Scandinavian designs, and today we’ll talk about dining rooms or maybe dining zones because not every home has a separate dining room. Scandinavian dining rooms are mostly neutral, all-white, sometimes spruced up wtih muted colors, pastels and black for a contrast. Add stained wood in light and dark shades to give a slight mid-century modern feel to the space and a cozy organic touch. Using this style you can also hint at any other style just taking mid-century or ultra-minimalist furniture, shabby chic, vintage or boho-chic accessories, carpets and curtains. Don’t forget potted plants, succulents and cacti and maybe a gallery wall, even a small one, to make the space more inviting. Below you’ll see many cool examples how to decorate a Scandinavian dining room, get inspired!