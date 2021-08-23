7 K-Pop Groups That Were Supposed to Debut with a Different Concept

Over the years, the K-Pop fandom has grown from a niche to the majority. Millions of people across the globe now consume Korean music, especially K-Pop, and in some cases, even more than Western music. K-Pop is a phenomenon, and it is here to stay. Music is in all languages, but K-Pop has been perhaps the most successful in breaking down barriers and reaching a global audience. Today, thousands of people join together in concerts to sing along to their favorite K-Pop songs. Here are 8 of them that even international fans know (almost) all the words to, and if you're a new fan, definitely check these bops out!