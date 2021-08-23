Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

New Zealand extends virus lockdown; Australia eyes vaccines

By NICK PERRY and ROD McGUIRK
Posted by 
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43r7oY_0bZxM4DJ00

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — (AP) — New Zealand's government on Monday said it will extend a strict nationwide lockdown until at least Friday as it tries to extinguish a growing coronavirus outbreak.

The news came as health authorities reported 35 new local infections of the fast-spreading delta variant, the highest number of daily COVID-19 cases in New Zealand since April last year.

First discovered last week, the outbreak has grown to 107 cases. But health authorities say they've found links among most of those cases, giving them hope they can quash the outbreak. Authorities said they've tested about 3% of the nation's entire population over the past six days.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the lockdown will continue until at least the end of the month in Auckland, where most of the cases have been found.

“We do need more information. We need more certainty. We don’t want to take any risks with delta,” Ardern said. "If the world has taught us anything, it is to be cautious with this variant of COVID-19.”

Ardern said modeling suggested the outbreak should peak in a few days' time, and then decline.

One of the reasons lockdowns are considered essential in New Zealand in that inoculation rates remain low, with only about 20% of people fully vaccinated. The strict lockdown means most people must remain at home, leaving only to buy groceries or medicine, or to exercise.

Ardern also announced that the government has decided to suspend regular Parliament sessions for a week, a move that drew criticism from opposition lawmakers.

“At a time when New Zealanders have the harshest lockdown in the world and have lost our freedoms because of the government’s failure to vaccinate and secure the border, this move by Jacinda Ardern is unfathomable," said Judith Collins, the leader of the opposition.

While New Zealand was maintaining its strategy of trying to wipe out the virus completely through lockdowns, neighboring Australia appeared to have conceded that lockdowns would not be able to eliminate the delta variant entirely and could only slow its spread.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said lockdowns are were “not a sustainable way to live in this country.” He said states must open their borders once vaccination rates reach 80% of the population aged 16 years and older.

His remarks came as an outbreak in Sydney grew by more than 800 cases, near record levels. Health authorities said an outbreak centered in Melbourne also grew by 71 cases and another in the capital, Canberra, grew by 16 cases. All three cities remained in lockdown.

But in Western Australia, where there are no community infections, Premier Mark McGowan said his government wouldn't reopen at the 80% vaccination level if it meant reintroducing the virus.

About 24% of Australians are fully vaccinated.

___

McGuirk reported from Canberra, Australia.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
50K+
Followers
64K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Judith Collins
Person
Mark Mcgowan
Person
Scott Morrison
Person
Jacinda Ardern
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Zealand Government#Parliament#New Zealanders#Australians#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
Australia
Related
WorldNewsweek

'The truckies are going to shut down the country,' citing Covid-19 vaccines are 'poison'

A group of truck drivers furious about public health restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic has vowed to protest by shutting down all major highways in Australia next week. Plans to protest vaccine mandates and other restrictions by blocking highways in and out of every Australian state on Tuesday, August 31, were first detailed in a viral video featuring a man who identified himself as a truck driver on Monday, according to Daily Mail Australia.
Worlddeseret.com

This country might go into lockdown because of a new COVID variant

Officials are worried “a new strain of the delta variant” could force Israel into lockdown, as the country has reached a high number of active cases compared to two months ago, according to The Jerusalem Post. Israel has been a benchmark for a vaccination with one of the highest vaccination...
Medical & Biotechgeneticliteracyproject.org

‘More dangerous than Delta’: Fauci warns a more lethal and communicable strain of COVID is possible

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. If America’s current COVID-19 surge continues unabated into the fall and winter, the country will likely face an even more deadly strain of the virus that could evade the current coronavirus vaccines, NIAID director Anthony Fauci told McClatchy [August 4].
Worldmediaite.com

Anti-Vaxx Nurse Reportedly Switched Thousands of Covid-19 Vaccines with Saline

A nurse in Germany has been accused of swapping thousands of vials containing the Covid-19 vaccine with saline solution. According to a Tuesday Facebook post from Sven Ambrosy, the district administrator of Friesland, northwest Germany, a nurse replaced the vaccines between March and April 2021 at the Roffhausen immunization center.
Public HealthMedicalXpress

New Zealand says it has solved Covid outbreak 'puzzle'

New Zealand reported a breakthrough Thursday in tracing the source of a COVID-19 outbreak that plunged the nation into lockdown, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern saying it should help "stamp out" the virus. Health officials have been trying to determine how an Auckland man contracted the coronavirus this week, ending...
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

China has placed millions under lockdown as the nation faces the biggest outbreak of the coronavirus in months

China has placed millions under lockdown as the nation faces the biggest outbreak of the coronavirus in months due to the more transmissible delta variant. Initial reports from last week noted that the variant had spread to 15 cities, but that number had risen to 20 cities by Monday. The latest outbreak started July 20 with the variant detected on a plane that arrived at Nanjing Lukou International Airport during a routine cleaning.
Public Healthgeneticliteracyproject.org

Taboo: Why has Africa emerged as the global coronavirus ‘Cold Spot’ — and why are we afraid to talk about it?

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. The first COVID-19 case in Africa was confirmed on February 14th, 2020, in Egypt. The first in sub-Saharan Africa appeared in Nigeria soon after. Health officials were united in a near-panic about how the novel coronavirus would roll through the world’s second most populous continent. By mid-month, the World Health Organization (WHO) listed four sub-Saharan countries on a “Top 13” global danger list because of direct air links to China. Writing for the Lancet, two scientists with the Africa Center for Disease Control outlined a catastrophe in the making:
WorldThe Independent

Wuhan orders entire population to test for Covid-19 after rare outbreak

Authorities in Wuhan have ordered the entire population to test for Covid-19 following a rare outbreak in the city. Seven locally transmitted cases have been recorded for the first time in more than a year, in the same area coronavirus was first discovered in 2019. China is currently seeing one...
Public HealthMetro International

Australia suffers worst COVID day this year with millions in lockdown

MELBOURNE (Reuters) -Australia saw a record daily number of new coronavirus cases this year on Saturday, with the country’s most populous states of New South Wales, Victoria and Queensland recording a total of 361 cases of the highly infectious Delta variant. With about 15 million people in the three states,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy