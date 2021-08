Editor’s note: World Soccer Talk writer Mike Tyrrell looks ahead and shares his PSV Eindhoven season preview. PSV Eindhoven, led by Noni Madueke, routed Ajax 4-0 last Saturday in the annual season curtain-raiser, the Johan Cruyff Shield (Dutch-equivalent to the English Community Shield). A first-half brace from Madueke followed by second-half strikes from substitute Yorbe Vertessen and Mario Götze condemned Ajax to their worst defeat against a domestic opponent since January 2019. PSV also were aided by Ajax left-back Nicolás Tagliafico’s reckless red card five minutes before the half, which enabled the two late-second-half goals to pile on further misery.