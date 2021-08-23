Cancel
Asia Pacific sovereign ratings can withstand Covid-19 waves

albuquerqueexpress.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSingapore, Aug 23 (ANI): SP Global Ratings believes low vaccination rates mean likely resurgences of new Covid cases in some parts of Asia Pacific in the next year or so. Government measures to suppress new infections will weaken economic growth and fiscal metrics further. That is according to a report published on Monday titled 'Will Covid-19 Waves Wash Away Sovereign Credit Support In Asia-Pacific?'"Covid-19 does limited damage to the economic growth trend and structural fiscal performance of most sovereigns in the region," said SP Global Ratings credit analyst Kim Eng Tan.

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

