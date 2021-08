Pittsburgh Steelers news and rumors jump back into the latest camp updates starting with quarterback Dwayne Haskins. Haskins has been in stiff competition with Mason Rudolph for the #2 quarterback job. We also look at the contract details for new linebacker Joe Schobert. Pittsburgh Steelers Talk Host Thomas Mott breaks it all down in today’s video. We JUST HIT 3K SUBS and want to make that move to 4k SUBS! Help us continue to grow this channel as quickly as possible! The more subscribers we get, the more shows we can do - https://www.youtube.com/SteelersTV?su... Things have taken a turn in Haskins’ favor over the past week and a half.