There are several collectibles you’re going to be hunting down to find in Psychonauts 2. These collectibles are easy to miss, and once you’re finished with a mission, you’re going to be moving on to the next objective. However, you may want a chance to return to a previous area to try collecting them once again. Thankfully, you’ll be able to do that in Psychonauts 2, but you have to wait until you reach a certain point in the game to unlock this feature.