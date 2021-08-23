Cancel
Gladstone, OR

Gladstone schools upgrade to hospital-quality ventilation system

By Pamplin Media Group
Clackamas Review
Clackamas Review
 4 days ago
District officials say technology will be 99.97% effective in cleaning air for viruses and bacteria, including COVID-19

A major ventilation system installation is underway in Gladstone schools that district officials say will be 99.97% effective in cleaning air for viruses and bacteria, including COVID-19.

"We are working on retrofitting every air handling unit in the district," said Facilities Manager Ryan Johnson. "The goal is improving school air quality to hospital standards."

The UV-C technology works by using ultraviolet germicidal lamps in the airflow system, a method of destroying microorganisms. The cost of the project is covered by federal funds for upgrades needed due to COVID-19.

Until the upgrade is completed later this fall, district officials say students and staff will benefit from a ventilation system that brings in 100% fresh outside air, with no recirculation in the buildings.

Clackamas Review

Clackamas Review

The Clackamas Review's local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more.

Related
Happy Valley, ORPosted by
Clackamas Review

Free dental services available in Happy Valley Sept. 11

Cleanings and extractions will be provided free of charge to support those living without dental insurance.Sunridge Dental Care in Happy Valley will provide free dental services Saturday, Sept. 11, on a first-come, first-served basis. Dental cleanings and extractions will be provided between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. by Sunridge in partnership with Free Dentistry Day, a national initiative comprised of thousands of dentists who support their local communities by providing free dental care to the millions of Americans living currently without dental insurance, a problem that has increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. "We understand that many people in our...
Public HealthPosted by
Clackamas Review

COVID-19 crushing hospitals with reprieve still weeks away

Numbers are a backdrop to a crisis, especially in southwestern Oregon, where unvaccinated residents swamp hospitalsThe beginning of the new week brought a torrent of bad numbers that measure the skyrocketing spike in COVID-19 cases in Oregon. Oregon's hospitals continue to head toward unknown medical territory as the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients hit 937 in a report Monday, Aug. 23, 37 more than Sunday. There 253 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, up 22 from the day before. The Oregon Health Authority reported just 7% of adult staffed hospital beds and 8% of adult staffed Intensive Care Unit...
Portland, ORPosted by
Clackamas Review

Tenant advocacy group: eviction response an 'absolute failure'

The Community Alliance of Tenants called upon elected officials to provide better protections for renters.The head of a local tenant advocacy organization last week decried as inadequate the response of the state to eviction challenges during the coronavirus crisis. "Oregon's response to the COVID-19 pandemic eviction crisis is an absolute failure," said Kim McCarty, executive director of the Community Alliance of Tenants, during a press conference Thursday, Aug 19. The Alliance is Oregon's oldest tenant advocacy organization, offering hotline services and direct advocacy for primarily metro-area tenants facing eviction or other housing conflicts. It's a member-led organization with an...
Oregon StatePosted by
Clackamas Review

Oregon hospital overcrowding leading to patient deaths

Health care workers warn care is suffering as unvaccinated patients push hospitals to capacity and beyond.COVID-19 is now killing Oregonians who haven't even contracted the disease. As unvaccinated people with COVID-19 fill Oregon hospitals to their capacity and beyond, other patients are dying because they can't get needed care. Erik Thorsen, CEO of Columbia-Memorial Hospital in Astoria, has had several patient deaths in his 25-bed facility during the recent pandemic spike. They died, he says, because they could not be transferred to larger, more specialized hospitals for the more complex care they needed. "They're folks that need a heart specialist...
Public HealthPosted by
Clackamas Review

Governor orders teachers, school staff to get COVID vaccine

Decision reverses a recent state policy allowing for vaccinations or regular testing to slow delta variant spread.Facing a sharp surge in COVID-19 infections driven by the delta variant, on Thursday, Aug. 19, Gov. Kate Brown ordered all K-12 educators, school staff and volunteers to be vaccinated, along with health care workers. Those included in Thursday's orderÂ are required to be fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus by Oct. 18 or six weeks after full FDA approval, whichever is later.Â  The announcement reverses prior state policy which allowed for either vaccination or regular COVID-19 testing. The testing option has been eliminated. Oregon...
Oregon City, ORPosted by
Clackamas Review

'It's not our problem': Oregon City denies homeless permit

Denial of application from Father's Heart Street Ministry renews call for warming shelterOregon City's move to deny a permit for a warming shelter puts pressure on Metro and Clackamas County officials to create a more comprehensive solution for the region's growing issue of homelessness. During the latest heat wave in August, county officials opened the first 24-hour cooling center at the Development Services Building, 150 Beavercreek Road. As the city rejected a bid by Father's Heart Street Ministry to continue operating a warming shelter on Washington Street, Oregon City officials wondered whether the county could help open a 24-hour warming...
Oregon StatePosted by
Clackamas Review

State allocates $2M to projects in Gladstone, Oregon City

Rep. Mark Meek decides on funding for libraries, free clinic, business recovery centerWith this year's legislative session adjourned, state Rep. Mark Meek, D-Gladstone/Oregon City, took some time to describe the "whirlwind process" for allocating federal grants. President Joe Biden's pandemic recovery plan, known as the American Rescue Plan, gave $240 million for allocation by 90 Oregon lawmakers. Each of the 60 representatives (like Meek) was allocated $2 million, and each senator $4 million. Money could only go to state agencies, local governments (including schools) or nonprofits. Money can be spent on capital improvements, grants or other one-time uses; they cannot...
Clackamas County, ORPosted by
Clackamas Review

Clackamas County vaccines canceled amid concerns of teen bribing

Superintendent Tony Mann calls off health officials' vaccination event at Molalla High School.A vaccination clinic through Clackamas County Public Health set for Molalla High School on Aug. 23 has been canceled, causing a stir within the community. Molalla River School District Superintendent Tony Mann said the plan for financial incentives for teens to get their COVID-19 vaccinations at the clinic posed an issue. A second clinic on Sept. 13 has also been canceled. "Earlier this week, I made the decision to cancel Clackamas County Health's use of our facilities for a community vaccination clinic scheduled to take place in our...
Oregon StatePosted by
Clackamas Review

Oregon hospitals, nurses warn of new 'crisis,' urge changes

Understaffed and facing a surge that's overwhelming emergency rooms, hospitals say Kate Brown should change rules.With many Oregon hospitals' emergency rooms and intensive care units packed and overflowing — and a bigger surge in COVID-19 cases considered imminent — hospital officials are urging Gov. Kate Brown to stiffen some rules and waive others, saying it will improve their ability to respond. Saying the new "crisis" is driven by the more contagious Delta variant, Oregon hospitals want Brown to adopt a tougher policy making health care staff vaccinations mandatory. They also want her to waive rules regarding the minimum number of...
Clackamas County, ORPosted by
Clackamas Review

Paul Savas: NCPRD making progress on several exciting projects

Clackamas County commissioner: Your patience and support is appreciated as we navigate funding challengesIt is a very exciting time for the North Clackamas Parks & Recreation District! Founded over 30 years ago and serving over 100,000 residents in unincorporated communities and the city of Milwaukie, NCPRD has had many important developments over the past 12 months. As a Clackamas County service district, NCPRD needs autonomy to better insulate it from county politics. Yet, over its 30-year history, the district has always been a division of another department. The county administrator has initiated a process that is putting the district...
Clackamas County, ORPosted by
Clackamas Review

Nonprofit: Clackamas County cat rescue leader stepping down

Janice Saban is a Gladstone resident who leads the Our Community Cat Rescue group.After 13 years, I'm resigning from cat/kitten rescue in Clackamas County. As the founder of Our Community Cat Rescue, I've developed an enormous reputation for taking in cats/kittens that may be otherwise euthanized or not taken in at all. The need has become so great, and lack of enough fosters has forced the closure of the small and foster-home-based rescue. I'm asking for help in the donation of a house or facility in Clackamas County so that the rescue may continue. I'll still run the rescue group,...
Clackamas County, ORPosted by
Clackamas Review

Chamber invites businesses to participate in Bites & Brews

Passport program for eating, drinking establishments has Sept. 15 deadlineThe North Clackamas Chamber and Business Recovery Center is looking for restaurants, bars and pubs to participate in the "Bites and Brews Passport" program from Oct. 1-Nov. 30. Family-friendly entertainment businesses are welcome to participate as well. If you own or manage an eating or drinking establishment in Clackamas County and would like to bring more business to your doorstep, register by Wednesday, Sept. 15. Each participating business will be asked to provide one $20 gift card/certificate that will be used towards the grand prizes to be drawn and announced by Friday, Dec. 3. If you don't have gift cards/certifications, no problem; the chamber can help with that. For more information about participating, contact the Chamber at info@yourchamber.com or by phone 503-654-7777 {loadposition sub-article-01}
Clackamas County, ORPosted by
Clackamas Review

Workshops offer tools for living with chronic conditions

Clackamas County's free series to share techniques for patients, caregiversAre you or a loved one living with a chronic condition? Clackamas County Social Services is offering a free, introductory session, followed by a six-week workshop series, by Zoom platform on how to feel your best when living with a chronic condition. Caregivers and individuals are welcome. Clackamas County's workshop series offers tools to manage your own condition or possibly provide support to a loved one. Facilitators do not give advice, but rather share techniques to help you and others find hope and useful options for feeling better. Attendees can discover self-management choices to help fight fatigue, solve problems, make decisions, develop action plans, eat wisely and manage stress, as well as ways to improve communication with family and health care providers. Workshops run from 1-2 p.m. Wednesdays from Aug. 25 (introductory class to see if this course is right for you) to Oct. 6. Register for the workshops at bit.ly/3fUUufI. Attendees will receive a free copy of "Living a Healthy Life Wwith Chronic Conditions" and other useful tools to support your journey of healthy living. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Clackamas, ORPosted by
Clackamas Review

Earn free Clackamas Community College certificates, training

No cost scholars program aims to impart employment skills necessary to be competitive in current job marketClackamas Community College is holding a series of virtual information sessions for its Clackamas Scholars program. The Clackamas Scholars program is a tuition-free, federally funded grant. Through the program, eligible young adults ages 16-24 will gain academic and employment skills necessary to be competitive in the current job market. According to CCC, the training they receive will prepare them for meaningful careers in high-wage, high-demand industries or apprenticeships. The program can also help students earn their GEDs or complete high school. Some of...
Clackamas County, ORPosted by
Clackamas Review

Opinion: Tootie Smith, Mark Shull aid and abet a plague

Cris Waller: Clackamas County commissioners seek to deny the grim reality that Oregon now facesAt the Thursday, Aug. 12, meeting of the Clackamas County Board of Commissioners, a dark side of our county was on display. After urging from numerous right-wing, anti-mask and anti-vaccination groups, {obj:56045:protesters filled the meeting room}, spilling out into the hallways. For two hours, they railed about nonexistent vaccine passports and mandates, made racist anti-immigrant statements, threatened anyone who might try to enforce a mask mandate, and, over and over, repeated false and damaging anti-vaccine, anti-mask propaganda that has been spread by right-wing sources and...
Clackamas County, ORPosted by
Clackamas Review

Chair Tootie Smith on mask mandate: Governor 'lied, panicked'

'Never seen before have our civil liberties, freedom and choice been so violated' Clackamas County leader saysClackamas County Chair Tootie Smith condemned Oregon Gov. Kate Brown's latest mask mandate, accusing Brown of lying to public officials, failing to manage residents' safety and reinstating the mandate out of panic. Smith's comments received cheers and applause from the hundreds of unmasked community members in attendance at a public hearing Thursday night, Aug. 12, the evening before Brown's reimposed mask mandate went into effect across the state. Many in the audience voiced their opinions on the mask mandates, as well. Brown had lifted...
Clackamas County, ORPosted by
Clackamas Review

Digital applications to remain norm for Clackamas County

First introduced during pandemic, system will increase customer access to services, planning/development officials sayClackamas County customers will continue to use an online format to apply for and receive permits for building, plumbing, site development and utilities, Department of Transportation and Development (DTD) officials are introducing new digital software called Development Direct later in August. DTD's Cheryl Bell briefed commissioners on the new software on Aug. 3, explaining that the county originally switched to an online application system out of necessity during the COVID-19 pandemic, and has gotten so much positive feedback from customers and employees that they are permanently...
Oregon City, ORPosted by
Clackamas Review

Former planning commissioner: City can't profit from its mistakes

Tom Geil: Where is Oregon City's responsibility for trees they approved to be removed?Readers might remember this spring's article about street trees and how they had dangerously lifted sidewalks into trip hazards. The hazard came up when neighbors in the Trail View subdivision received letters from Oregon City Public Works department threatening with penalties and fines it the situation was not rectified within a certain timeframe. The City Commission questioned the tone of the letter, while Public Works stated that they had no idea how the letter had come out of their department. Apparently, the person who sent the...

