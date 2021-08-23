Gladstone schools upgrade to hospital-quality ventilation system

District officials say technology will be 99.97% effective in cleaning air for viruses and bacteria, including COVID-19

A major ventilation system installation is underway in Gladstone schools that district officials say will be 99.97% effective in cleaning air for viruses and bacteria, including COVID-19.

"We are working on retrofitting every air handling unit in the district," said Facilities Manager Ryan Johnson. "The goal is improving school air quality to hospital standards."

The UV-C technology works by using ultraviolet germicidal lamps in the airflow system, a method of destroying microorganisms. The cost of the project is covered by federal funds for upgrades needed due to COVID-19.

Until the upgrade is completed later this fall, district officials say students and staff will benefit from a ventilation system that brings in 100% fresh outside air, with no recirculation in the buildings.