The NZDUSD price rose on Friday even after New Zealand extended lockdown measures as the number of Covid cases rose. The country prolonged the lockdown until the end of August as the country recorded 70 new cases. The new cases mean that residents will need to stay inside household bubbles and can only leave home for essential reasons. As a result, the country’s strong recovery will likely see some weakness considering that many businesses have been forced to close. This month, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) left interest rates unchanged and postponed its schedule to hike interest rates.