From our own DickAllen: “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times…”

From the tortured desk of our own commenter, DickAllen:. It was the worst of times. It was the best of times. What are we to make of this season? Our illustrious GM saw fit to start the season with a pitching staff of cripples and nary a left-handed bat in the lineup. Then he added to the mess by hiring a nice guy with no coaching or managing experience at all. Hell of an interview though. They actually admitted that part in public.